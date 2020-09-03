US Open: Cam Norrie brushes aside Federico Coria to reach third round in New York

Cam Norrie dispatched Federico Coria to reach the third round in New York as his dream run continues

Cam Norrie continued his superb run at the US Open as he withstood a minor third-set revival from opponent Federico Coria to fashion a 6-3 6-4 6-4 win.

Norrie continued to show no ill effects from his epic first-round win over Diego Schwarzmann as he brushed aside Coria to set up a third round clash with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Norrie said: "It feels even better because I'm not playing my best tennis and I'm just really proud of my attitude out there.

"Having had such a good win against Schwarzmann on Monday I was pleased to back it up.

"It's always tough to have such a high like that and then get up for the next one, so I was happy to get through in straight sets and save the legs a little bit."

The British No 3 barely looked back after fashioning a double-break advantage in the opening set, moving seamlessly one set away from victory.

Coria showed sterner resistance in the third and held a series of break points which briefly put Norrie's two-set lead in jeopardy.

But it was the Briton who pulled out the decisive break before successfully serving for the match and a place in round three after four previous second round losses.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will be facing world No 76 Norrie for the first time

Davidovich Fokina booked his third round meeting with Norrie when he surprised Poland's 24th seed Hubert Hurkacz in four sets.

