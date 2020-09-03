Andy Murray faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in US Open second round

Andy Murray faces Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open

After requiring four hours and 38 minutes to reach the second round of the US Open, Britain's hero Andy Murray is ready to do it all again when he faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in the early hours of Friday morning.

Murray's marathon five-set first-round win over Yoshihito Nishioka, in his first Grand Slam singles match since career-saving hip surgery, created a buzz among his fellow players.

Canadian youngster Auger-Aliassime was among those who came out to watch the Scot come from two sets and a break down to secure a remarkable victory.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 21 in the world, defeated Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in four sets and the 20-year-old will be fresh and fit for his encounter with Murray, which is scheduled last on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Murray got his request for an 'emergency' ice bath after his epic win over Nishioka but recovery will be key for the three-time Grand Slam champion when he takes on Auger-Aliassime, 13 years his junior.

"I guess that was the thing I was most happy with, that I lasted," Murray said. "I guess that was probably my biggest doubt going in and the biggest answer I got from the match.

"(Auger-Aliassime) hits a big ball. He moves well. I hit with him once in Beijing last year.

"He's getting up to the top of the game. I think he quite obviously likes playing on the hard courts.

"He's had some struggles with his serve at times. That's something that I'll look to capitalise on.

"But he's a top, top young player. He'll have an excellent, excellent career for sure. He's been really good since he was very young. I think physically he's a fantastic mover, a good athlete. He's developed fast."

When Murray beat Feliciano Lopez in the third round of the US Open in 2011, an 11-year-old Auger-Aliassime recalls watching from the stands.

"I was just a kid. We got tickets for Arthur Ashe Stadium," he said. "Andy was playing Lopez in the night match. I got to see him there in the third round. That was a big memory of mine. I was actually live here.

"It's crazy to feel today there's not going to be a kid in the stadium watching, it's actually going to be me playing. Yeah, so it's a nice feeling."

He added: "I watched the whole way of his recovery. It's good to see him playing good again and healthy. It's an honour for me to face up with a guy like Andy."

Dan Evans could meet Andy Murray in the third round should both players progress

Dan Evans, coasted past Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild in his opening match, and now the British No 1 is hoping to capitalise on a number of high-profile absences to at least emulate his three previous third round appearances in the competition.

The world No 23 takes on Frenchman Corentin Moutet, who will be looking to match his best ever Slam result by reaching the third round.

