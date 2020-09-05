US Open: Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski through to quarter-finals

Jamie Murray (right) and Neal Skupski reached the quarter-finals of the men's doubles

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski continued their strong form to reach the quarter-finals of the men's doubles at the US Open.

Murray and Skupski were finalists at the Western & Southern Open last week on the same courts and followed up their first-round-win over the fourth seeds by defeating Brazil's Marcelo Demoliner and Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop 6-3 6-2 on Friday.

Murray will now find himself across the other side of the net from Bruno Soares, the man with whom he won the US Open title in 2016.

Brazilian Soares and his Croatian partner Mate Pavic were 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 winners over Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow.

Murray said: "It's weird because we've been here over three weeks but until today it felt like we hadn't really achieved anything because we'd only played one match at a grand slam. Obviously last week we had a good week, we played a lot of matches."

British interest in the singles is already over but hopes remain high in the men's doubles, with Australian Open champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram also through to the last eight.

