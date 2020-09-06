US Open: Timea Babos devastated after she and doubles partner Kristina Mladenovic were withdrawn

Hungary's Timea Babos (right) and doubles partner Kristina Mladenovic were forcibly withdrawn from the tournament

Timea Babos has spoken of her devastation and anger after she and doubles partner Kristina Mladenovic were withdrawn from the tournament on Saturday.

Mladenovic had been operating under increased restrictions following contact with Benoit Paire, who tested positive for Covid-19 last weekend, but the intervention of public health officials moved the goalposts.

Adrian Mannarino was allowed to play his singles match on Friday after lengthy discussions but Mladenovic and Babos were prevented from playing their second-round match hours before they were due on court after Mladenovic received a COVID-19 quarantine notice.

Writing on Instagram, Babos said: "I got home. I'm sitting here in my kitchen and crying.

"I haven't really had time for anything so far, so now I'm just starting to realise what happened and I just don't understand. It's terribly unfair all over, I don't see any acceptable reason why this should have been the case."

Mladenovic had previously complained of living a "nightmare" due to the health protocols at the Grand Slam after suffering a spectacular meltdown to lose to Russian Varvava Gracheva in her second-round singles match on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was one of several athletes placed under an "enhanced protocol plan".

She had complained saying she felt like she was being treated like a prisoner after she was placed inside a "bubble within a bubble" despite "thirty negative tests".

