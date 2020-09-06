US Open: Timea Babos devastated after she and doubles partner Kristina Mladenovic were withdrawn
"I got home. I'm sitting here in my kitchen and crying"
Last Updated: 06/09/20 9:03pm
Timea Babos has spoken of her devastation and anger after she and doubles partner Kristina Mladenovic were withdrawn from the tournament on Saturday.
Mladenovic had been operating under increased restrictions following contact with Benoit Paire, who tested positive for Covid-19 last weekend, but the intervention of public health officials moved the goalposts.
Adrian Mannarino was allowed to play his singles match on Friday after lengthy discussions but Mladenovic and Babos were prevented from playing their second-round match hours before they were due on court after Mladenovic received a COVID-19 quarantine notice.
Writing on Instagram, Babos said: "I got home. I'm sitting here in my kitchen and crying.
"I haven't really had time for anything so far, so now I'm just starting to realise what happened and I just don't understand. It's terribly unfair all over, I don't see any acceptable reason why this should have been the case."
Hazaértem. Itt ülök a konyhámban és sírok... Eddig nem igazán volt időm semmire, így most kezdem csak felfogni, hogy mi is történt és egyszerűen nem értem. Borzasztó igazságtalan az egész, nem látok semmilyen elfogadható indokot, hogy ennek miért kellett így lennie. Nézzük a tényeket: Benoit Paire PCR tesztje nagyjából 10napja lett pozitív(4negatív után), de az elmúlt napokban már rendre negatív eredményt kapott vissza. A többi hozzá ,,közel álló,, embernek soha nem is volt pozitív tesztje. Nekem 4, míg Kikinek 11, mégegyszer mondom 11!!! negatív Covid19 tesztje volt. Mégis kizártak minket. Kizártak minket méghozzá úgy, hogy már mindenki lejátszotta az összes meccsét, csak mi maradtunk versenyben. Pénteken már vacilláltak, hogy Mannarinot engedjék-e játszani, őt engedték aznap, minket másnap nem. Egyszerűen igazságtalanság! Érthetetlen! Nem fair és még sorolhatnám. Első kiemeltek voltunk egy Grand Slam tornán. Sokat agyaltam már azon is, hogy egyáltalán kiutazzak-e vagy sem, sok kérdőjel volt bennem. De sportoló vagyok, versenyezni akartam. Amúgy is mindig győzni megyek/megyünk az adott versenyre és valljuk be őszintén, hogy erre mindig jó esélyünk van. Elvették egy GS trófea felemelésének a lehetőségét, nem is beszélve az anyagi és lelki károkról! De miért? Nem tudom, nem értem... Tényleg nem... • (Bővebben az nso-n olvashattok a történtekről)
Mladenovic had previously complained of living a "nightmare" due to the health protocols at the Grand Slam after suffering a spectacular meltdown to lose to Russian Varvava Gracheva in her second-round singles match on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old was one of several athletes placed under an "enhanced protocol plan".
She had complained saying she felt like she was being treated like a prisoner after she was placed inside a "bubble within a bubble" despite "thirty negative tests".
