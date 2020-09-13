US Open: Alfie Hewett fails in bid to win third consecutive wheelchair singles title

Alfie Hewett's only previous defeat at Flushing Meadows was the singles final on his debut in 2017

Britain's Alfie Hewett missed out on a third successive US Open wheelchair singles title after losing a final-set tie-break to top seed Shingo Kunieda.

Hewett recovered from 4-1 down in the third set to serve for the match at 6-5, but eventually was beaten 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-3) after two hours and fifty-four minutes on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 22-year-old, whose only previous defeat at Flushing Meadows was the singles final on his debut in 2017, won the doubles title alongside compatriot Gordon Reid on Saturday.

There was success, though, for fellow Brit Jordanne Whiley and her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji as they won the US Open women's wheelchair doubles to claim their 11th Grand Slam title together.

Jordanne Whiley (right) and Yui Kamiji last won the US Open doubles title together in 2014

They beat Dutch top seeds Marjolein Buis and Diede de Groot 6-3 6-3 in New York.

Whiley and Kamiji last won the US Open title together in 2014.

