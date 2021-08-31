US Open: Emma Raducanu defeats Stefanie Vogele to reach second round

Emma Raducanu rolled into US Open second round with a brilliant victory (Darren Carroll/USTA)

Emma Raducanu followed up her Wimbledon exploits - where she reached the last 16 as a wild card - with a 6-2 6-3 first-round win over Stefanie Vogele at the US Open.

The 18-year-old, making her overseas Grand Slam main draw debut, cruised past lucky loser Vogele in 79 minutes.

Raducanu is a fast-rising talent who reached the final of the WTA Challenger event in Chicago last week. That run has helped her climb to No 150 in the latest WTA rankings.

She had seen her scheduled first-round opponent, Jennifer Brady, withdraw due to injury.

Brady, the 13th seed and 2021 Australian Open runner-up, picked up a knee problem meaning the British teenager took on Swiss world No 128 Vogele instead.

Raducanu, who fought through three rounds of qualifying, put in another impressive performance with 24 winners to chalk off another milestone in her fledgling career, despite requiring seven match points in temperatures hitting 29

degrees in New York.

She has yet to drop a set and will now meet China's Zhang Shuai for a place in the third round on Thursday.

"It's absolutely amazing," Raducanu told Amazon Prime. "I think everybody could tell I was getting a bit shaky in the last game, but I got there in the end and I was so relieved at the end of it and the crowd helped me so much and it felt amazing to be playing in front of fans again and over here in the States they've made me feel so welcome and so at home so I'm really appreciative.

"I've been playing on the hard courts in the states for a few weeks now so I'm quite used to the conditions and the heat so I feel really good physically and really confident in my game so I'm really excited to see how far I can go.

"I'm extremely pleased. I got broken early in both sets but managed to get a few returns very clean out the middle sort of by luck, sort of by skill but I'll take it and run with it and use it to my advantage."

Fellow Brit Katie Boulter will aim to follow Raducanu into the second round when she takes on Russian Ludmilla Samsonova later in the day.

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty began her bid for a third Grand Slam title by beating 2010 US Open runner-up Vera Zvonareva 6-1 7-6 (9-7).

Czech fourth seed and former finalist Karolina Pliskova fired eight aces, including one on her second match point, to beat American Caty McNally 6-3 6-4.

