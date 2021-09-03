US Open: Emma Raducanu 'surprised' by support she has received in the United States

Emma Raducanu faces her toughest test against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo at the US Open on Saturday

Emma Raducanu is "surprised" by the support she has received in the States as the British teenager prepares to face Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo for a spot in the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday.

It is only two months since the 18-year-old from Kent surged into the public consciousness with her stunning run to the fourth round of Wimbledon, but Raducanu has already taken several more strides forward.

She continued her dizzying rise up the tennis ranks with a hugely satisfying victory over Zhang Shuai in the second round, extending her winning streak to 12 matches since her defeat to the Chinese No 1 in San Jose a month ago.

Raducanu is yet to drop a set in either qualifying or the main draw as she showed none of the nerves that had afflicted her at the end of her first-round victory over Stefanie Voegele.

She will next take on another of 2021's form players in world No 41 Sorribes Tormo, where victory could be enough to propel her into the top 100.

The Spaniard won her maiden WTA title earlier this year in Guadalajara and has notched 30 wins on tour, with the majority coming on hardcourts.

Her results also include a quarter-final in Montreal and a semi-final in Cleveland ahead of the US Open.

Photo of the day 📸



Heather Watson retires the game due to her injury. While leaving the court, her opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo helped Watson's bags to carry 😍🥰@wta #fairplay #respect #tennischampistanbul pic.twitter.com/2ksSJVWHdS — Tennis Championship Istanbul (@TennisChampIst) September 8, 2020

But Raducanu will hope to have the support of the crowd. She already has quite a following and there was a sizeable crowd on court 10 to watch her latest victory, after which the Briton stayed behind to sign autographs and pose for pictures.

"I'm extremely grateful for all the support I've been receiving here in the States. Honestly, it's taken me a bit by surprise, but I'm so grateful for everyone who's cheering for me," she said.

"Of course I really want to connect with the fans and people watching because they're doing so much for me, getting me through some really, really tight moments. Connecting with them, I have so much fun, especially the younger kids. I hope that they can get a little bit inspired."

