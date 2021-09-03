US Open: Novak Djokovic on track for calendar year Grand Slam and 21st major, while Alexander Zverev wins

Novak Djokovic's bid for a calendar year Grand Slam and 21st major remained on track at the US Open as he recorded a routine win (Garrett Ellwood/USTA via AP)

Top seed Novak Djokovic recorded a routine win at the US Open to stay on track for a calendar Grand Slam, while Alexander Zverev marched on in ruthless fashion.

The Serb breezed past Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2 6-3 6-2 in the second round as his hopes of adding the US Open to his 2021 wins at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon did not come under threat.

Djokovic dominated early on and the 34-year-old Serb never let his foot off the gas as he registered his 77th win in New York.

"I came out on court with the right intensity, the right focus," said Djokovic. "Better definitely than the first-round match.

"It was important I came up with the goods.

"I'm very pleased with the level of my tennis. All is going in the right direction."

He will face a sterner test in the third round as he faces former finalist Kei Nishikori, who defeated American Mackenzie McDonald 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 2-6 6-3.

"I have very good score against him," said Djokovic, who swept aside Nishikori 6-2 6-0 in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. "He's one of the quickest and most talented players that I've seen in my career.

"He likes to hit the ball early, protect the line, but I know his game well."

Zverev reached the third round in ruthless fashion as he swept past Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The fourth seed needed just an hour and 14 minutes to record a 6-1 6-0 6-3 win over his beleaguered Spanish opponent and make it 13 victories in a row.

Zverev, who appears the biggest obstacle to Djokovic's hopes of clinching the calendar Grand Slam, is riding a golden wave following his Olympic triumph and lost just nine points on serve in the match.

The German reached his first Slam final at Flushing Meadows last year and led Dominic Thiem by two sets to love before the Austrian somehow found a way back.

"It was painful," said Zverev. "I still remember it every single time I walk on this court but I take it as motivation because I'm back here, I have the opportunity to do better, I have the opportunity to hopefully play a great tournament, hopefully play for a Grand Slam title."

Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini did not have things all his own way against Frenchman Corentin Moutet but came through 7-6 (2) 4-6 6-4 6-3 while 22nd seed Reilly Opelka was a 7-6 (1) 7-5 6-4 winner over young Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

There was a shock on Court Five, where veteran Italian Andreas Seppi, playing in an 18th consecutive US Open, defeated 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz 2-6 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-6).

Seventh seed Denis Shapovalov made light work of Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, winning 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-0.

And American 20-year-old Jenson Brooksby, ranked 99th in the world, came from behind to beat compatriot Taylor Fritz 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (12-10) 7-5 6-2 in a four-hour contest to book his place in the third round for the first time.

