US Open: Dan Evans' superb run at Flushing Meadows ended by Daniil Medvedev

Dan Evans saw his US Open run come to an end at the hands of a ruthless Daniil Medvedev on Arthur Ashe Stadium

Dan Evans exited the US Open to second seed Daniil Medvedev, leaving teen sensation Emma Raducanu as Britain's sole representative remaining in singles competition.

Russia's Medvedev is yet to drop a set in New York as he swept past Evans on Arthur Ashe Stadium 6-3 6-4 6-3 in the first career meeting between the two.

On court afterwards, Medvedev said: "I liked my serve better, but there was one forehand that was the best shot of the match.

"I played a few matches after that final but the first time I came back, it was without the fans, but still some memories.

"Now I want to make it to the final again and make some more memories."

Evans, playing in the fourth round of a Slam for only the second time, is set to hit a new career-high ranking inside the top 25 by virtue of his run.

Dan Evans' great #USOpen run ends to a brilliant display by the No.2 seed.#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/019xIPH3Se — LTA (@the_LTA) September 5, 2021

"I got a good, healthy lesson out there and just move on. It's just a tough match. Some people are better than you, and that's it really" Dan Evans on defeat to Daniil Medvedev

He has battled hard in New York after a debilitating bout of coronavirus forced him to miss the Olympics and left him struggling physically.

Evans has played two four-setters and pulled out of the men's doubles with a groin issue. He then went through a gruelling five-setter against Australia's Alexei Popyrin in his last match to make the second week at a major for just the second time in his career, but Medvedev was a step up in class.

The Russian reached his first Grand Slam final at Flushing Meadows in 2019, pushing Rafael Nadal to five sets, and won his fourth Masters tournament in Toronto last month.

Having cruised through his first three matches, Medvedev put on a serving masterclass, winning 84 per cent of his first-serve points, hitting 42 winners, including 13 aces to dispatch Evans and set up a quarter-final clash against Botic Van de Zandschulp.

Already a set and a break down, Evans forced a break point at 2-3 and with a rare look at the Medvedev second serve, he managed to level the set.

However, he immediately handed the initiative back with a pair of double faults gifting Medvedev the break again.

There was another shot for the Medvedev highlight reel when he sent a return around the net post which clipped the line.

An early break in the third then put Medvedev in complete control and he sent Evans packing with a hold to love.

"Yeah, it's been a good week. It was difficult. Some difficult matches. Always not easy to lose," Evans said.

"It was a solid, solid week. I'm happy with how I dealt with the conditions. The whole trip in itself was difficult. I played my best tennis this week, which is pleasing. Hopefully there's a bit more left for the rest of the season."

7️⃣ WINS & COUNTING pic.twitter.com/VBJ2frfEXq — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2021

Qualifier Van de Zandschulp caused a major shock when he stunned 11th seed Diego Schwartzman to reach the last eight at a major for the first time.

The Dutchman, ranked 117 in the world, won a titanic five-set battle 6-3 6-4 5-7 5-7 6-1.

Van de Zandschulp said on court: "I don't really have words for it. I played so many matches here, some of them from the brink of defeat, but I pulled through every match.

"For the first time in the tournament, I won the first set. Even the first two - and I still almost ended up losing the match."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android