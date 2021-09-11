US Open: Joe Salisbury and Desirae Krawczyk win mixed doubles title at Flushing Meadows

Joe Salisbury and Desirae Krawcyzk triumphed at the US Open mixed doubles

Briton Joe Salisbury won his second doubles title of this year’s US Open as he and American partner Desirae Krawczyk beat El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Mexican Giuliana Olmos in the mixed event.

Salisbury, who along with American Rajeev Ram won the men's doubles on Friday, and Krawczyk sealed an impressive 7-5 6-2 win over their unseeded Central American opponents in New York.

It is a second Grand Slam mixed doubles title for second seeds Salisbury and Krawczyk, who won the French Open together in June.

Krawczyk, who partnered Britain's Neal Skupski to the Wimbledon title, is the first player to win three successive Grand Slam mixed doubles titles since Indian Mahesh Bhupathi between 2005 and 2006.

Salisbury and Krawczyk were initially on the back foot at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as the Briton saved back-to-back break points with accurate serving in the sixth game of the first set.

Trailing 4-5, Salisbury then saved three successive set points on his serve, before good net coverage helped the British and American pair break the Olmos serve and close out the first set.

After an immediate break at the start of the second set on the Olmos serve, Salisbury and Krawczyk then took charge and sealed a double break to lead 5-2 before Krawczyk completed the victory on her third match point.

