Andy Murray to compete in the Rennes Open Challenger in France next week

Andy Murray has accepted a wild card to compete in the second-tier Rennes Open Challenger in France next week.

Murray will become the first Grand Slam champion to compete in the tournament, which started in 2006 when it was won by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The Scot will be eager to capitalise on his strong showing at the US Open, in which he pushed third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in their controversial first-round clash.

Battling back from a catalogue of injury problems, Murray is set to be joined by Richard Gasquet, Gilles Simon and Lucas Pouille at the event.

Previous winners of the tournament also include Vasek Pospisil, Michael Llodra, Kevin Anderson and Jerzy Janowicz.

ATP Challenger Rennes tournament director, Matt Blesteau, said: "We are very happy with this last-minute surprise, materialised under the leadership of its sporting director Nicolas Mahut.

"It is an exceptional opportunity that we did not want to pass up - to attract one of the greatest names of this sport."

