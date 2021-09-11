US Open 2021: Emma Raducanu beats Leylah Fernandez to win women's singles title in New York

Emma Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez to win the US Open in just her fourth senior level tournament and become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title

Emma Raducanu's history-making three weeks in New York got the ultimate fairytale ending as she beat fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 to win the US Open and become Britain's first female Grand Slam champion since 1977 - and the first qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam title.

Just a couple of months ago, the 18-year-old from Orpington was sitting her A-Levels but a remarkable run - in a remarkable women's tournament - that started in first round qualifying against Bibiane Schoofs on August 25, ended with her lifting the trophy without dropping a set in 10 matches and losing just 34 games.

In front of a beaming Virginia Wade - the last British woman to win a Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 1977, and also the last British woman to win the US Open in 1968 - Raducanu produced a superb performance in a thrilling final where she won the key moments and reeled off five of the final six games to seize her moment.

A spectacular contest had time for a dramatic twist, when Raducanu - at 30-40 down on her own serve - was forced to endure a medical time-out to clean up a cut to her knee as Fernandez, fresh from saving two Championships points in the eighth game on her own serve, attempted to launch a comeback.

But Raducanu was not to be denied, a third Championship point arrived and she underlined her barely-believable story with an ace to seal victory in 1 hour and 51 minutes of spellbinding action.

As well as the title - in just her fourth WTA Tour level event and second Grand Slam - she will now rise an astonishing 127 places in the world rankings on Monday, taking over as the British No 1 and ranked world No 23rd.

Three months on from a run to the last 16 at Wimbledon that ended when she was forced to retire with breathing difficulties, it was the remarkable Raducanu that left the 23,500 sell-out crowd and the millions watching breathless with a performance, title and story for the ages.

US Open 2021: Women's Final Emma Raducanu 6-4 6-3 Leylah Fernandez 2 Aces 2 2 Double Faults 5 67% First Serve Win % 56% 4/18 Break Points Won 2/9 22 Winners 18 25 Unforced Errors 26 80 Total Points 68

More to follow...

