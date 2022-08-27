US Open: Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev both disappointed with Novak Djokovic's absence from New York

Rafael Nadal described Novak Djokovic's absence from the US Open as "very sad news", while world No 1 Daniil Medvedev said he wished the Serbian "would play here".

The Wimbledon champion is sitting out his second Grand Slam of the season because of his ongoing refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Djokovic waited to withdraw until just before the draw on Thursday having finally given up hope that the US Government would relax restrictions in time.

The Serbian's absence strengthens Nadal's hopes of adding a 23rd major title to his collection, which would again see him move two clear of Djokovic in the all-time standings.

But the Spaniard would rather his rival was in New York, saying: "From my personal perspective, it's very sad news. It's always a shame when the best players of the world are not able to play a tournament because of injuries or because of different reasons.

"In this case, not having one of the best players of history in the draw of a Grand Slam is always an important miss. It's tough for the fans, tough for the tournament. In my opinion, tough for the players, too, because we want to have the best field possible.

"But, on the other hand, I repeat what I said plenty of times: the sport in some ways is bigger than any player.

"I missed a lot of important events in my tennis career because of injuries. Last year I was not here. Two years ago I was not here. The tournament continues. The world of tennis keeps going."

Defending champion Medvedev laments Djokovic's absence

World No 1 Medvedev said he was disappointed his US Open title defence at Flushing Meadows would kick off without Djokovic.

The Russian pulled off one of sport's greatest upsets when he denied Djokovic a calendar Grand Slam in a straight sets win on Arthur Ashe Stadium to collect his first major title.

"I wish he would play here," Medvedev told reporters. "The rivalry against Rafa (Nadal) is really I feel heating up in a way. 22, 21 (Grand Slams), a joke of a number," he said referring to the number of major titles won by Nadal and Djokovic respectively.

"It's a pity he (Djokovic) is not here. It would be a great story I think for tennis. Not only tennis-wise, but it's not us tennis players, it's American government rules. Completely understandable also."

Rafa happy with the form he has been showing in practice

Nadal is back in New York for the first time since winning his fourth title here in 2019 having chosen not to travel in 2020 and then missed out with a foot problem last year.

He is yet to lose a best-of-five sets match this season but is short on match practice having only competed once since being forced out of Wimbledon ahead of the semi-finals by an abdominal tear.

Nadal remains cautious of the scar tissue left by the injury but is happy with the form he has been showing in practice.

The 36-year-old, who will take on Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the night session on Tuesday, said: "It's a tough injury because it's dangerous, it's risky. When you have a scar, it's a place that you put in a lot of effort when

you are serving. You need to find flexibility again.

"I am doing things the best way that I can. I hope to be ready for the action. That's the only thing that I can say. With the tools that I have today, I hope to be competitive enough to give myself a chance.

"I'm taking care with the serve. But, in general terms, I am practising at a high level of intensity. I'm quite happy the way that I am playing."

Nadal 'super excited' for Federer return at Laver Cup

Roger Federer has not played competitive tennis in more than a year and, like his legion of fans, Nadal also cannot wait for the Swiss great to return to action next month.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion is expected to return to the tour in September when he teams up with long-time rival and friend Nadal to play doubles at the Laver Cup in London before playing at the Swiss indoors tournament at home in Basel the following month.

"Of course, super excited to see Roger again on court," Nadal said.

"I hope he's healthy enough to make that happen. Yeah, let's see. Has been a long period of time without Roger on court, so I really hope that he can manage to be back. But let's see."

Federer has undergone three knee operations in the last two years and has not played a competitive match since his quarter-final defeat to Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Federer's recent knee troubles have left pundits and fans wondering how much longer it will be before the father of four decides to hang up his tennis rackets.

"The most important thing at this stage of his career is health and happiness, no?" Nadal said.

"If he's healthy enough and happy enough to be back to the tennis tour, (it) will be amazing. If not, we just can say thanks to him for everything that he achieved.

"I am confident that we will keep having Roger for a while. Yeah, I can't wait to share team with him in the Laver Cup."

