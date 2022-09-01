US Open: Andy Murray and Serena Williams are back, while Barry Cowan explains why Jack Draper is just so good

Andy Murray has been craving a deep run at a Grand Slam and now he has finally delivered as he prepares for a third-round showdown against Matteo Berrettini at the US Open on Friday.

Murray recovered from a difficult start to defeat wild card Emilio Nava and reach the third round in New York for the first time in six years.

There has been no sign of Murray's cramping issue reappearing as he prepares for a blockbuster clash against Italian 13th seed Berrettini, a former semi-finalist here. Join our game-by-game blog from 4.45pm for live updates.

Murray will be disappointed it's Berrettini

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Murray and Berrettini have faced each other three times before, with the Italian winning the last two, including the final in Stuttgart on grass this summer when the Scot struggled with an abdominal strain.

Berrettini has had a difficult season himself health wise, missing the clay-court season following hand surgery and then being forced out of Wimbledon, where he reached the final last year, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Murray said: "Matteo has had a bit of an unlucky year to be honest. But, when he has been on the court, he has done really, really well.

"We played in the Stuttgart final. It was a tough three-set match. So, I am expecting it to be really difficult. But, if I play well and my returns are on point, then I have a good chance."

I think Berrettini is a nightmare opponent for him. In his pomp, of course you would back Murray, but where they are in the stages of their career, Berrettini comes with so much power.

Tennis analyst Barry Cowan thinks Murray would have liked a different type of opponent. He told Sky Sports: "It's clear Berrettini will pose Murray a lot of problems. It will be the first real examination.

"He would have liked to win a couple of matches and he will get a really good gauge of where he is at with his level of potentially going deep.

"I think Berrettini is a nightmare opponent for him. In his pomp, of course you would back Murray, but where they are in the stages of their career, Berrettini comes with so much power.

"It will be tough for Murray to defend and Berrettini is a totally different opponent to Nava - he can hurt Murray.

"It's important for Murray to be as proactive as he can and try and expose the Berrettini backhand and make him doubt himself on that shot, get under his skin and maybe come forward on the backhand.

"If he can do that then Murray has got a real chance to make it a close game. If he can get close then you certainly won't back against Murray.

"If Berrettini is dominating on the serve and forehand then unfortunately there is only going to be one winner."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Draper is fearless on the biggest stage

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Jack Draper produced a stunning performance to defeat sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and join Murray in the third round.

The 20-year-old Londoner, who has improved at lightning speed this season, will break into the top 50 for the first time having been ranked outside 250 at the start of the season.

With Russian Karen Khachanov to come - (third on Grandstand at around 7.30pm) - Draper has talked about wanting to emulate his friend Emma Raducanu on one of the sport's biggest stages.

"All the hard work that I've put in the last few years is for these moments. Obviously, [for] myself it means a lot too, but [for] all the people around me that support me on a daily basis, that go through the highs and lows with me, this is a great moment," said Draper.

I can't see any reason why Jack can't continue his dream run.

"It was a phenomenal performance against Felix Auger-Aliassime. It was the best win of his career," said Cowan.

"What is becoming quite obvious to me when I watch a lot of Jack Draper's matches is that his opponents don't like playing him. He sort of has a unique style where at 6ft 4in he obviously has a lot of power but also he's quite happy to be reactive in the baseline rallies. He moves well and he's mentally strong.

"He is a born winner. He really surprises his opponents with big shots in the corner and you feel he was never going to wobble when he went one set ahead and two sets ahead against Auger-Aliassime. He looked so calm.

"Khachanov will be a very similar type of game style. The Russian can get caught up in pressure matches by trying to hit big forehands and actually doesn't come forward. If that is the case, then I can't see any reason why Jack can't continue his dream run."

Follow the US Open on Sky Sports We will bring you game-by-game coverage of all the biggest names, including Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and Serena Williams through our dedicated live blog.

We will also bring you live scores, results and updated men's and women's schedules.

Stay updated with the latest news, reports and reaction from Flushing Meadows through our website & App.

Can Serena do it again?

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

After two wins the once-unthinkable dream of a Hollywood ending to Williams' career - snatching an elusive 24th major to go level with Margaret Court at the top of the all-time list - just might be in the cards.

Ajla Tomljanovic awaits Williams on Friday night (from midnight in the UK) but Cowan believes the Australian will spoil the celebrations.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I think Tomljanovic is the favourite. I was very impressed with her at Wimbledon last year when she played Emma Raducanu but she's never been in a position where Serena has been - winning majors!," said Cowan.

"Logic would suggest that Serena will find it difficult to reproduce that form she showed against Anett Kontaveit where she was the underdog, but the pressure will increase and the closer Serena gets to reaching the final stages, potentially, then her mindset will have to shift.

"Gut feeling says Tomljanovic but I'm always reticent to rule out great champions. It's a great story for tennis."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android