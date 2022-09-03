US Open: Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans will attempt to reach the fourth round on Saturday

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans will attempt to reach the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday after defeat for Andy Murray and Jack Draper's untimely injury.

Murray fell to 13th seed Matteo Berrettini while Draper sustained a thigh problem during the third set of his third-round contest with Karen Khachanov and pulled the plug late in the third set.

Britain had four men through to the third round for the first time at Flushing Meadows in the open era, and it is now down to Norrie and Evans to try to go further.

Seventh seed Norrie takes on young Dane Holger Rune looking to make the fourth round in New York for the first time, while Evans can match his run from 12 months ago if he can beat former champion Marin Cilic.

Norrie and 19-year-old Rune have already met twice this season, with the British No 1 winning on both occasions in close contests.

"He's just a very competitive kid," said Norrie, who admitted he was nervous in his second-round victory over Joao Sousa.

"Just watching him practise, seeing his determination, seeing his level of focus, he really wants to be a top player. He's out there training and putting in the hours. He's very talented.

"Every time I've played him, it's been a battle. I think he really wants to beat me. I'm going to have to improve and not going to have the chance to be a little bit nervous and a little bit tight."

Evans goes into his contest with 2014 champion Cilic as a slight underdog but can take confidence from having won their only previous meeting, albeit five years ago at the Australian Open.

Who else is in action on Saturday?

Image: Iga Swiatek is looking to add to her two French Open titles with victory in New York

Women's world No 1 Iga Swiatek will look to continue her excellent run in New York when she goes up against American Lauren Davis, while Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula also take to the court.

In the men's draw, Spanish duo Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are back in action as are Italian pair Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti.

