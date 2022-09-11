US Open: World No 1 Iga Swiatek beats Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win her maiden title in New York

Poland's Iga Swiatek rubber-stamped her position at the top of the women's game with a second Grand Slam title of the season at the US Open.

The 21-year-old defeated Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6 (7-5) in an hour and 50 minutes at Flushing Meadows to add her first hard-court major trophy to her two French Open successes.

Her second victory at Roland Garros in June was part of a 37-match unbeaten run and it is fitting that, in the tournament where Serena Williams bowed out, Swiatek becomes the first woman since the American in 2014 to claim seven titles in a season.

Image: Swiatek is the 10th youngest champion at Flushing Meadows

The 21-year-old said: "I'm just not expecting a lot, especially before this tournament, it was such a challenging time. Coming back after winning a Grand Slam is always tricky.

"For sure this tournament was really challenging. It's New York, it's so loud, so crazy. I'm so proud that I could handle it mentally."

Turning to Jabeur, the Pole said: "I know this is already a pretty nice rivalry. I'm pretty sure we're going to have many more and that you're going to win some of them so don't worry."

Swiatek vs Jabeur: Match Stats Swiatek Match Stats Jabeur 1 Aces 0 2 Double Faults 4 58% 1st serve win percentage 53% 47% 2nd serve win percentage 32% 5/12 Break points won 3/9 19 Total winners 14 30 Unforced errors 33 81 Total points won 66

Image: Swiatek (right) and Jabeur embrace at the net after the final

While the top seed was swinging freely, barely missing a first serve and making every return, Jabeur was struggling with all those things and won only two points in the first three games.

She steadied herself and broke Swiatek back with four clean winners but the tide quickly turned again.

Jabeur, playing in her second consecutive Grand Slam final after losing to Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon, is at her best when she can express her vibrant personality, teasing opponents with drop shots and clever touches at the net, but the pace and accuracy of Swiatek's ball was keeping her pinned behind the baseline.

The drop shots she did try felt like desperate moves and mostly landed in the net, while her serve, which has been a strong weapon this fortnight, was not working either.

Image: The world No 1 prevailed following a tight second set tie-break

Remarkably, Swiatek breaks serve in more than half of the return games she plays and Jabeur's frustration increased as the Pole moved ahead at the start of the second set.

It appeared little more than a glimmer of hope when Jabeur saved break points at 3-0. But, with Swiatek seemingly unsettled by repeated shouts from the crowd, the world No 1's level began to drop.

Jabeur fought back to level at 4-4 and, had she taken any of the three break points she created in the next game, the contest might well have gone to a decider.

But Swiatek held on and, despite missing a match point at 5-6, converted her second chance in the tie-break.

An amazing two weeks, backing up my final in Wimbledon. I'm going to keep working hard and we'll get that title sometime soon.

Jabeur said: "I want to thank the crowd for cheering me up. I really tried but Iga didn't make it easy for me. She deserved to win today. I don't like her very much right now but it's OK.

"An amazing two weeks, backing up my final in Wimbledon. I'm going to keep working hard and we'll get that title sometime soon."

Jabeur was bidding to become the first African and Arab woman to win a Grand Slam, and she added: "I try to push myself to do more. Hopefully I can inspire more and more generations. This is just the beginning of so many things."

Hewett and Reid's winning run comes to an end

Image: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were unable to make it six in a row

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid's winning run in wheelchair doubles at the US Open came to an end with a final defeat by Martin De La Puente and Nicolas Peifer.

Hewett and Reid had won the title every year since 2017 but were unable to make it six in a row, falling 4-6 7-5 (10-6) to Spaniard De La Puente and France's Peifer.

Reid was playing despite being forced to retire from his first-round singles match against De La Puente because of injury.

Hewett has another chance at silverware in the men's singles final on Sunday, when he will attempt to stop Japan's Shingo Kunieda from completing the calendar Grand Slam.

Top seed Ben Bentram became the first boys' singles wheelchair Grand Slam champion, defeating fellow British player Dahnon Ward 6-4 6-1.

Image: John Peers (left) and Storm Sanders claimed their first Grand Slam title as a team

John Peers and Storm Sanders became the first Australians since 2001 to claim the mixed doubles title with a 4-6 6-4 (10-7) win over Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

"To play on the biggest court in the world is a very memorable experience," said Sanders, a day after she lost in the women's doubles semi-finals. "We'll be back next year."

