US Open: Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage join Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper as direct entry

Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage join fellow Brits Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper who have gained direct entry to this year's US Open, which starts on August 28 and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports
Wednesday 19 July 2023 18:28, UK
Question marks hung over the state of British tennis after home interest in the singles draws at Wimbledon was wiped out before the end of week one.
But Boulter, who was crowned British No 1 this summer, is now up to 73 in the world after building on her first WTA Tour title in Nottingham, with the player she beat in the final, Burrage, also set to make her US Open bow after rising just inside the top 100.
Burrage has enjoyed a stretch that has seen the 24-year-old make a series of firsts, including her first career victory at Wimbledon.
Boulter and Burrage now have a great chance to establish themselves in the top 100 and become Grand Slam regulars with New York their first port of call in August after the USTA released the men's and women's singles entry lists for the 2023 US Open.
Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray, men's British No 1 Norrie, Evans and Draper have all gained direct entry into the men's draw.
Murray continued to etch his name into the history books when he won an ATP Challenger title on grass at the Lexus Surbiton Trophy before making it back-to-back titles when he was crowned the Rothesay Open Nottingham champion, although he suffered a disappointing second-round five-set Wimbledon loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
On a more positive note, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and future star Draper should soon return after missing Wimbledon through injury.
The future of British tennis is looking a lot brighter with 17-year-old Henry Searle becoming the first British boys' singles champion at Wimbledon since 1962 and 14-year-old Mark Ceban winning the boys' under-14 event.
Both the men's and women's entries were based on the July 17 rankings. The women's cut-off was No 100, while the men's cut-off was No 96.
Tennis returns to Sky Sports with live coverage of the US Open. Sky Sports will have access to all individual court feeds, broadcasting a minimum of 135 hours, with Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta and Laura Robson
Meanwhile, the Western & Southern Open preliminary player fields have been announced with Novak Djokovic returning to Cincinnati as one of 14 Grand Slam Champions.
Two-time winner Murray joins world No 1 and new Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Elina Svitolina and the returning Caroline Wozniacki in a strong field.
