US Open 2023: Men's Draw with Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie all in action

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are all in action at Flushing Meadows but there's no Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios in New York this year due to injury