Liam Broady fights back to reach final round of US Open qualifying

Liam Broady fought back from a one-set overnight deficit to beat Jesper de Jong and reach the final round of US Open qualifying in his rain-delayed match on Friday.

The Brit had been bageled 6-0 in the opening set before winning the second 7-5 after resuming with a 4-0 advantage, before clinching the victory and keeping his main draw hopes intact with a 7-5 third set performance.

Elsewhere Great Britain's Lily Miyazaki also secured a spot in the final round of qualifying after beating Valeros Savinykh 6-4 6-4 to set up a meeting with Viktoria Hruncakova.

Broady will now face Sho Shimabukuro of Japan after he eliminated Britain's Jan Choinski with a 6-3 6-3 victory on Wednesday.

Image: Yuriko Miyazaki celebrates after winning their match against Jodie Burrage (not pictured) on day three of the 2023 Lexus Surbiton Trophy at Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club, London. Picture date: Wednesday June 7, 2023.

The 29-year-old, who reached the third round at Wimbledon this summer, is looking to join Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper in the main draw, while Miyazaki is hoping to accompany British women's No 1 Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage.

Broady has never made it beyond the second round of qualifying for the US Open, with Miyazaki also attempting to reach the main tournament for the first time in her career.

Miyazaki is ranked 209th in the world and made her Grand Slam debut at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where she was beaten by Caroline Garcia in the opening round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of the most iconic winning moments throughout the history of the US Open.

The US Open returns to Sky Sports on Monday August 28 with the promise to give fans live coverage of the Grand Slam like never before.

Sky welcomes tennis back to its channels this year with the US Open being one of the most prestigious Grand Slam tournaments, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

The final days in August will mark the start of the final Grand Slam of 2023, as the tours head to the US Open. We ask the key questions ahead of this year's tournament at Flushing Meadows...

Stream the US Open on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.