US Open: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram are back in the men's doubles final at Flushing Meadows

Defending champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram are back in the US Open final after beating Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in three sets.

Britain's Salisbury and American Ram are looking for an unprecedented third consecutive men's doubles crown at Flushing Meadows.

Their 7-5 3-6 6-3 win, in two-and-a-quarter hours, was a 17th successive victory in New York for the pair.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Salisbury and Ram cut emotional figures as they booked their place in a third consecutive US Open final

Salisbury said: "We knew it would be a really tough match and that it might go all the way.

"They raised their level but we knew we would keep going and compete. Raj played amazing in that third set and we're happy to be in the final.

"It's pretty amazing. We didn't think we'd be here but there's something about this place which seems to bring the best out of us."

A tearful Ram, at his home Grand Slam, said: "It's been a tough year for us and to play this level, stick together like we did, and beat the best team this year, I thought we did great and I'm just proud of our performance."

How Salisbury & Ram reached another US Open final...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Salisbury and Ram showed amazing instinct at the net in this thrilling rally during their semi-final clash

The first set went with serve until 5-5 when three backhand returns from Salisbury brought up three break points.

Croatian Dodig continued serving to the Salisbury backhand, and regretted it when he hit a clean winner to put the third seeds in control.

Salisbury served out the set to love, clinching it with an overhead down the 'T'.

But the Salisbury serve was broken late in the second set as Dodig and American Krajicek levelled the match.

A forehand down the line from Ram secured the crucial break at the start of the decider, and Ram finished the job with an unreturnable serve on match point.

Ram snacked on some sushi in between the second and third sets and it seemed to do the trick.

"It was so hot earlier I couldn't eat as much as I wanted so I got my boy to go and get me some sushi and it helped, I think," he added.

History on the line for Salisbury and Ram

Salisbury and Ram are the first team to reach three straight finals in Flushing Meadows since Australian duo of Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde from 1994-96.



They can become the first to win it three straight times since Americans John Doeg and George Lott Jr from 1928-30.



Salisbury and Ram will face India's Rohan Bopanna and Australian Matthew Ebden in Friday's final.

Klugman retires midway through girls' singles match

Image: Hannah Klugman was forced to retire from her girls' singles quarter-final

There was disappointment for rising British star Hannah Klugman in the juniors event.

The 14-year-old needed a medical time-out after the first set in her quarter-final against Laura Samsonova and eventually retired at 6-0 3-0 down.

She later withdrew from the doubles, in which she was due to play with Mimi Xu, on another day of 35C-plus temperatures at Flushing Meadows.

Alfie Hewett is through to the semi-finals of the wheelchair singles after a 6-1 6-3 win over Japan's Takuya Miki, but Lucy Shuker won only two games against 11th seed Diede De Groot of the Netherlands.

The US Open on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roger Federer has showcased his superb through-the-leg 'tweener' shots on multiple occasions at the US Open

Sky welcomes tennis back to its channels, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

Sky Sports' new mixed reality studio features multiple custom built LED screens, integrated light 'sabres', and an open canopy roof, making the space alive with colour and energy to reflect the vibrancy of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rafael Nadal hit an incredible shot around net against Marin Cilic in 2019, much to Tiger Woods' delight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Andy Murray's rollercoaster career at the US Open, which saw him claim his maiden major title in 2012

With integrated AR capabilities, a versatile LED floor, and a 'fourth wall', the viewer will be transported to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 360-degree immersive environment. Our tennis experts will take the viewer into the eyes of the players for expert Hawkeye analysis and insight as the tournament progresses.

The technology involved allows us to add an entire new dimension and will bring customers closer to the action.

Highlights of matches will be available across Sky Sports TV and our social media platforms.

Video highlights will also be available of the Sky Sports website and app, where there will also be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis and features.

Stream the US Open on Sky Sports with NOW. Cancel anytime.