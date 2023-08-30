US Open: Tim Henman is enjoying intensifying rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

Sky Sports analyst Tim Henman says he would put his name down for Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to meet in the US Open final, but believes the Serb is still the player to beat.

Djokovic is chasing a men's record-extending 24th title in New York where he has collected the trophy three times but also suffered bitter disappointment in the past.

The 36-year-old Serbian has rolled into Flushing Meadows in peak form after defeating 20-year-old Alcaraz in an epic Cincinnati final that he called "one of the best, most exciting, and most difficult finals" he had ever played.

Fans are buzzing over the prospect of a rematch between Alcaraz and Djokovic in a potential New York finale, as the pair have all the makings of an epic rivalry.

Djokovic beat Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals this year, en route to his third title at Roland Garros. But he came up short against his young challenger in a rollercoaster ride of a final at Wimbledon.

While the next-generation rival has clearly invigorated the man who has few peers in his sport, Djokovic believes age and time had helped him appreciate his craft at a new level and Henman says he is still the player to beat.

Asked if he thinks we could see another final between the two faces of men's tennis at Flushing Meadows, the former British No 1 told Sky Sports: "It could happen, they're playing that well. But I think just because of the nature of conditions on hard courts there are a lot more players who will be throwing their hat in the ring.

"[Daniil] Medvedev's won there before, [Stefanos] Tsitsipas plays well, [Andrey] Rublev [too], on hard courts. [Jannik] Sinner I think for me is one that's going to win majors in future. So the list is long. But if we could sign up for another Alcaraz-Djokovic final, I'd certainly put my name down for that.

"It's early stages [of a rivalry] but I love the fact that they are very much at the different ends of their careers.

"Alcaraz has burst onto the scene in the last couple of years and having won two majors and been world No 1, it's incredible what he's achieved so early on.

"But Djokovic for me is still the player to beat. He won the first two Slams, he was in the final at Wimbledon, losing in a fifth set so it's not as if his levels have dropped in any shape or form. Hopefully there's a lot more to talk about with that rivalry in the future."

Henman breaks down Alcaraz's incredible forehand

The Spaniard has been able to apply small, yet significant details to his forehand spin rate across the three surfaces. His ability to adapt his game for different surfaces has enabled him to become a multiple Grand Slam champion at the age of 20.

Lopez: Mind the gap between Carlos, Novak and the rest

Fellow Sky Sports analyst Feliciano Lopez says Alcaraz and Djokovic are a long way ahead of their competitors, but he's tipping his fellow countryman to successfully defend his title in New York.

"There's a big gap between Carlos, Novak and the rest of the players, especially after the two matches they played at Wimbledon and Cincinnati so everyone is now waiting for the rematch, but there is still a lot of work to be done," said the former US Open quarter-finalist.

"On Carlos' side of the draw he has a long way to the final because he could potentially face Sinner in the quarter-finals and then Medvedev, so it's a long way to go still."

From Novak Djokovic to Iga Swiatek - it is time to meet the US Open champion contenders!

