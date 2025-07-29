Grigor Dimitrov to miss US Open with pectoral injury suffered in heartbreaking Wimbledon retirement
Grigor Dimitrov's incredible 58 consecutive Grand Slams comes to an end with US Open absence due to pectoral injury suffered at Wimbledon; The US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app from August 24
Tuesday 29 July 2025 17:23, UK
Grigor Dimitrov will miss the US Open due to the pectoral injury he suffered in devastating fashion against world No 1 Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon.
The 34-year-old was two sets up against eventual winner Jannik Sinner in the fourth round at the grass major before having to retire due to a partial tear of his right pectoral muscle.
It means Dimitrov's incredible run of 58 consecutive Grand Slams - since the 2011 Australian Open - will come to an end.
Dimitrov sent a heart-warming message to fans via social media after undergoing surgery.
"Sometimes the heart wants to keep going… but the universe has a different plan for us," wrote Dimitrov in a post on Instagram, which included a photo of himself in a hospital bed.
"Having to withdraw from this match at Wimbledon was one of the most painful moments of my career.
"Thank you for the overwhelming wave of love - from family, friends, fans, colleagues, to the entire tennis community… your messages have genuinely lifted me through these hard times. Thank you all. Truly. Recovery starts now. I'll see you all soon. G."
Last year, the former world No 3 reached the quarter-finals of the US Open, but wound up having to withdraw in the fourth set while down 4-1 against American Frances Tiafoe due to a groin injury.
The 2017 Nitto ATP Finals champion's withdrawal marked the second of what would be five straight retirements in Grand Slam matches he has retired due to injury, including at January's Australian Open (groin), May at the French Open (leg) and he will now miss the trip to New York due to the pectoral injury.
Dimitrov's first tournament back could be the China Open, set to take place in Beijing from September 25 to October 1 - live on Sky Sports Tennis.
