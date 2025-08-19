US Open: Emma Raducanu 'building to something big' ahead of return to Flushing Meadows

Emma Raducanu is "building to something big" as she prepares for her return to Flushing Meadows - the scene of her greatest triumph.

The British No 1 shocked the tennis world in 2021 when, aged just 18, she stormed to US Open glory.

Instead of launching into a sustained run at the summit of the sport, the past four years have felt more like a reset for Raducanu but a page appears to have been turned in 2025.

Improved fitness, a more stable coaching setup have produced signs of resilience and growth - suggesting another statement performance may be on the horizon, according to Sky Sports Tennis commentator Jonathan Overend.

"Raducanu has won it [the US Open] before, so she has those amazing memories from 2021," Overend said.

"In a way, though, does she want to forget that she ever did that? She's building her career now almost as if she'd never had that startling breakthrough, slowly working her way back up the rankings.

"Last year, she started outside the world's top 300; now she's firmly back in the top 50, so she's building up towards something big again. I'm not saying it's going to happen at the US Open, but it's good progress from Raducanu this year."

As Raducanu returns to Flushing Meadows with cautious optimism, fellow Brit Jack Draper travels to the US Open in search of a seat at tennis' top table that only a Grand Slam title can secure.

Draper, who reached the US Open semi-finals in 2024, is set to return from an extended post-Wimbledon break at the final Grand Slam of the year.

'Draw crucial for Draper'

"The interesting thing from Draper's point of view is that he hasn't played since Wimbledon," Overend added.

"He's taken time off and is building his schedule very carefully now to make sure he doesn't overplay or injure his body like he did quite frequently a couple of years ago."

Overend believes the draw Draper receives could prove crucial, adding: "A lot will depend on the draw because if you haven't played for a while, you want to ease your way into the tournament with a few handy matches in the first couple of rounds.

"He made the semi-finals last year, losing to Jannik Sinner, so he's got a lot of ranking points to defend. But if he gets to the middle weekend he's absolutely got a chance of having a good tournament."

