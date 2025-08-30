US Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka the big names in round-four action on Sunday

Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz will be in action at the US Open on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, with Novak Djokovic continuing his chase for Grand Slam history overnight.

Alcaraz, the former US Open champion, as well as a two-time Wimbledon and French Open champion, will meet Arthur Rinderknech of France, not before 6.30pm at Arthur Ashe Stadium, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

At midnight, after overcoming Britain's Cameron Norrie in the previous round, Novak Djokovic continues his campaign.

The tennis legend, searching for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam victory, plays Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will also be in action against Spain's Cristina Bucsa at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Order of Play (all times UK)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

4.30pm

[4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Ann Li (USA)

Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) - not before 6.30pm

12am

[7] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

[9] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) vs [20] Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs Taylor Townsend (USA) - not before 6pm

[21] Tomas Machac (CZE) vs [4] Taylor Fritz (USA) - not before 8pm

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

