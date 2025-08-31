US Open: Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka meet in blockbuster clash on Monday, plus Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff meets Naomi Osaka in a blockbuster clash at the US Open on Monday, live on Sky Sports.

Earlier in the tournament Gauff had been left in tears, such were her issues on serve during her second-round win over Donna Vekic, having recently teamed up with biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan to make a change to her technique.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Coco Gauff says she has used the panic attack she suffered during the first set changeovers during her clash against Donna Vekic as a learning experience and expressed gratitude for all the support she has received since.

But she shrugged off any problems to storm past Magdalena Frech and set up this fourth round clash with Osaka, who continued her return to title contention by overcoming Daria Kasatkina in three sets in the previous round.

Gauff takes on Osaka at Arthur Ashe Stadium, following on from Felix Auger-Aliassime against Andrey Rublev, which starts at 4.30pm.

Gauff against Osaka is expected around 7.30pm.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner faces potential dangerman in Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at midnight.

Iga Swiatek plays Ekaterina Alexandrova, not before 6pm.

Order of Play (all times UK)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

4.30pm

[25] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs [15] Andrey Rublev

[23] Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs [3] Coco Gauff (USA)

12am

[1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

[8] Amanda Anisimova (USA) vs [18] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm

Leandro Riedi (SUI) vs [8] Alex de Minaur (AUS)

[13] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs [2] Iga Swiatek (POL) - not before 6pm

[10] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs Jaume Munar (ESP)

Grandstand

[27] Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs [11] Karolina Muchova (CZE) - not before 6pm

