Boris Becker sentenced to two and a half years in jail after conviction in bankruptcy case

Boris Becker was sentenced at London's Southwark Crown Court on Friday

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been jailed for two and a half years for hiding £2.5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The former world number one, 54, was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017, owing creditors almost £50 million, over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

BBC commentator Becker transferred almost 427,000 euros (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely "Lilly" Becker.

Becker arrived at court with his partner Lilian de Varvalho Monteiro

The father-of-four also failed to declare his share in a £1 million property in his home town of Leimen, Germany, hid an 825,000 euro (almost £700,000) bank loan - worth £1.1 million with interest - and concealed 75,000 shares in a tech firm, valued at £66,000.

Becker, who was handed a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth 1.7 million euro (around £1.4 million) in Germany in 2002, was found guilty of four offences under the Insolvency Act between June 21 and October 3, 2017 earlier this month.

Judge Deborah Taylor sentenced the six-time Grand Slam champion to two and a half years imprisonment, of which he will serve half, at Southwark Crown Court on Friday.

