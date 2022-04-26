Novak Djokovic and unvaccinated players to be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this summer

Wimbledon organisers have said players unvaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to play in this year's tournament, clearing the way for Novak Djokovic to compete.

The world No 1 missed the Australian Open in January due to his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19, with the Australian government deporting Djokovic after revoking his visa.

Djokovic said earlier this year he would be willing to skip tournaments if he was required to be vaccinated, although Wimbledon officials confirmed on Tuesday the Serb will be able to compete without having to do so.

Djokovic collected his sixth Wimbledon title and 20th Grand Slam title of his career last summer

Chief executive of the All England Club, Sally Bolton, said: "The requirements set out by government to enter the UK do not include mandatory vaccination, therefore whilst of course it is encouraged, it will not be a condition of entry to compete at the Championships this year."

Djokovic will now be able to defend his title this summer, having won Wimbledon for a sixth time after defeating Italy's Matteo Berrettini in last year's final.

With most nations relaxing their rules around the virus, Djokovic should be free to play a full schedule through the clay and grass-court stretches, although he is currently still unable to enter the USA.

Covid-related restrictions lifted

Last year's Covid-related restrictions, which included reduced crowds for most of the tournament and strict conditions imposed on the players, will all be lifted.

Bolton said: "We are planning to return to a normal Championships this year. And so we don't intend to implement any of the Covid-19 measures that we saw last year in any substantial fashion.

"But we are, of course, keeping it on our radar in case we need to take further action when we continue to engage with DCMS, public health officials and with other sports.

"But this means that players will be able to return to their own choice of accommodation. We will see full capacity crowds for the whole event. And we're absolutely thrilled to welcome back the wider tennis family to Wimbledon this year."

This Championships take place this summer from 27 June to 10 July.

Is Djokovic favourite for Wimbledon?

Tennis commentator Barry Cowan believes Djokovic will be favourite to win his seventh Wimbledon title later this summer, despite the 34-year-old's lack of competitive action.

"I think any tournament need Djokovic, any tournament need (Rafael) Nadal, any tournament needs (Roger) Federer, any tournament needs Serena Williams," he told Sky Sports.

"Let's hope that we can have a great, positive story at Wimbledon with these players. We've seen Novak play some astonishing matches in the past and last year, what he achieved again, was remarkable and he is undercooked at the moment.

"What's positive for Djokovic is that he will feel that he can build a head up of steam and for me right now, he would be the favourite for Wimbledon and win another major."

