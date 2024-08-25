Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: A rivalry for the ages ahead of this year's US Open in New York

Novak Djokovic may lead Carlos Alcaraz 4-3 in meetings but the rivalry is already one for the ages, with two generations colliding and building to a crescendo. Will they meet at this year's US Open?

From their first clash at the 2022 Madrid Open to their most recent encounter at this summer's Olympics, the pair have delivered tennis from another planet.

Djokovic completed a career Golden Grand Slam in Paris, where he gained Wimbledon revenge by defeating Alcaraz in the gold medal match.

But will we see them battle it out for supremacy in New York? You can watch all the drama unfold live on Sky Sports Tennis from Monday, August 26 from 3pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Novak Djokovic is relishing his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz

Naomi Broady: A lot of respect between Novak and Alcaraz

Image: Alcaraz and Djokovic have been joined by Jannik Sinner to become the new 'Big Three' in men's tennis

"I think you would have to say the US Open winner will come from Sinner, Alcaraz and Djokovic. They've become the current big three with the old guard stepping away from the sport, but Novak is continuing with the new generation with two new guys in his place, but you have to say winner will come from these three.

"They can't all make it through to the final so the draw will have all eyes on it because it could potentially impact the winner of the whole tournament.

"I think Carlos and Novak really respect each other and I think they really like each other as well. Novak always seems to have a smile on his face because he really respects him as a competitor and as an athlete.

"Alcaraz has seen the blueprint of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic and added it to his game so I think it's really nice to see how much respect he has for Novak. How highly they speak of each other but they love to play each other."

Tim Henman: Olympics was Djokovic's greatest achievement

Image: Djokovic will be aiming to win his 25th Grand Slam at the US Open

"The Olympics final was Djokovic's greatest achievement because of the circumstances. It was the one piece of the puzzle that was missing and at the age of 37 this was his last chance.

"He whole sort of psychology and the pressure around it, it must have been absolutely immense and then add the fact that he's playing Alcaraz, who is at the top of his game having won the French Open and Wimbledon, so for Djokovic to come through and win that was absolutely incredible.

"There was a question mark over his knee going into the Olympics and it looked like he was trying to keep the rallies short. He was coming to the net a lot and that was going away from his game style that had been so effective throughout his whole career, so I think he'll be happy going back onto hardcourts which is a surface he's had most success on at the Australian and US Opens."

Jonathan Overend: A real heavyweight rivalry

Image: The pair have developed quite a rivalry in recent years

"The feeling in Paris was very much like he'd completed tennis… that was the set, all the slams multiple times, the Davis Cup and now Olympic gold. And to do it against Alcaraz, the young pretender, the way he did, I thought it was phenomenal from Novak.

"He continues to surprise, and while he is doing that, anything remains possible. That said, I always think he's got a mic drop moment in him [to retire], and that might be when he gets to 25 Grand Slams to claim the all-time record, one ahead of Margaret Court."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of last year's US Open final between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic at Flushing Meadows in New York

Naomi Cavaday: Both players on a high heading to New York

Image: Djokovic has 24 Grand Slams but now he's targeting an historic 25th

"Carlos has won two Grand Slams this year, while Djokovic the gold medal at the Olympics - such a massive prize for him, and the final against Alcaraz was quite special.

"The Wimbledon final between the pair was looked at as being quite one-sided, Djokovic wasn't in it and it was on grass. But people forget that he had surgery just a couple weeks before... so he was still doing incredible things on the court.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

"Then, going into the Olympics, he was speaking really confidently, saying 'I'm a different player'. And he manages to win... so both players are riding pretty high going into the US Open."

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.