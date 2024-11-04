WTA Finals Riyadh: Tim Henman says lack of crowds 'disappointing and frustrating'

Sky Sports' Tim Henman says the lack of crowds at the WTA Finals in Riyadh have been "disappointing" and "frustrating" but hopes things will change in the future.

World No 2 Iga Swaitek claimed victory over Barbora Krejcikova in her first match in two months, while Coco Gauff defeated fellow American and occasional doubles partner Jessica Pegula.

However, there were only around 400 people in attendance to witness some of the world's top players at Saudi Arabia's King Saud University Indoor Arena, which has a capacity of 5,000.

"I think it's just been disappointing. The way the event has been hosted, you look at the stadium courts, it's absolutely fantastic, all the facilities, practice courts, restaurants, they've laid it all on," said Henman on Sky Sports Tennis.

"So, it's just a little bit frustrating, and I think disappointing for the top eight players in the world that we haven't had a better atmosphere.

"The first day was OK, which was part of the Saudi weekend, but yesterday, to have 300-400 in the crowd when you've got a 5,000 seater stadium, it just doesn't create the atmosphere that these great players deserve."

Saudi Arabia had already been publicly criticised for hosting the WTA Finals by tennis greats Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova due to the country's human rights record.

"A lot of the players who were here have been talking about change, and part of the reason they're here is to bring about change," Henman added.

"Maybe I'm being a little bit impatient but I think this is a great opportunity, and admittedly, is the first year.

"So, I think there will be a lot of positives to take away and perhaps we should reserve judgement at the end of the week, and then perhaps as we go into the second year.

"They're not, I wouldn't have thought, trying to make a great deal of money from the ticket sales.

"So, if they're giving them a lot of the way, they've got to get out there and advertise it and build that interest. And that's how you are going to make change."

WTA 'bringing tennis to a new audience'

The WTA has also emphasised the importance of remembering the tournament is still in its early stages and they hope it will grow throughout the three-year partnership.

"We're pleased with the strong attendance at the opening day of the WTA Finals with thousands watching from the stands," the WTA said in a statement.

"We always anticipated lower attendance with the start of the Saudi working week on Sunday but anticipate that numbers will build as we approach the weekend. There is a great atmosphere and support from the fans.

"It's important to remember that this is the first time a WTA event has been held in Saudi Arabia, so we're bringing tennis to a new audience and that takes time to build.

"Our aim is to grow the WTA Finals and build attendance over the term of the three-year partnership.

"What we are sure of is that everyone who comes will enjoy exciting tennis and a great experience."

Murray: Massive opportunity for change

Tennis coach Judy Murray believes there is a huge opportunity for change with the WTA Finals taking place in Saudi Arabia for the next three years.

"You couldn't ask for a better shop window for tennis and especially for women's tennis with the WTA Finals being here for three years and we need to max out on that opportunity whilst the role models and the top names in our sport are here," Murray said on Sky Sports Tennis.

"We need to raise awareness of the sport but underpin that with all the community engagement that we're doing and say: 'Come on, everyone can play.'

"This is a massive opportunity for tennis to be the catalyst for change in women's sport in Saudi."

Gauff also revealed she had reservations about the WTA Finals moving to Saudi Arabia but hopes that tennis can bring about change.

"I'm obviously very aware of the situation here in Saudi. My view on it is that I do think sport can have a way to open doors to people," the 2023 US Open champion said.

"This is the first professional women's tennis event held here. The WTA pledged for the next three years to help the Future Stars programme here in Saudi and introduce more Saudi women especially into the sport.

"I think their goal is to have a million people playing tennis here by 2030. So hopefully with that, people see us and see what we represent, and hopefully that will enact more equality."

