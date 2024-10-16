Tennis Scores & Schedule

 Skip to content

Thursday 16th October 2025

AUX Ningbo Open

WTA Tour / Women's Singles / Round of 16

  • McCartney Kessler of United States of America is scheduled to play Liudmila Samsonova of Russian Federation, seeded 8, at 06:00. First server will be TBD
  • Veronika Kudermetova of Russian Federation is scheduled to play Jasmine Paolini of Italy, seeded 2, at 07:30. First server will be TBD
  • Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russian Federation, seeded 4 is scheduled to play Yue Yuan of China PR, seeded WC, at 09:30. First server will be TBD
  • Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine is scheduled to play Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, seeded 3, at 12:00. First server will be TBD

WTA Tour / Women's Doubles / Quarter Final

  • Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Qianhui Tang of China PR are scheduled to play Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Ellen Perez of Australia, at 07:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Olivia Nicholls of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia are scheduled to play Luisa Stefani of Brazil and Timea Babos of Hungary, seeded 4, at 08:30. First servers will be TBD

Almaty Open

ATP World Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 16

  • Aleksandar Vukic of Australia is scheduled to play Alex Michelsen of United States of America, seeded 6, at 07:00. First server will be TBD
  • Luciano Darderi of Italy, seeded 4 is scheduled to play Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan, at 08:30. First server will be TBD
  • Adam Walton of Australia is scheduled to play Daniil Medvedev of Russian Federation, seeded 2, at 10:00. First server will be TBD
  • Karen Khachanov of Russian Federation, seeded 1 is scheduled to play Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, at 15:00. First server will be TBD

ATP World Tour / Men's Doubles / Quarter Final

  • Patrik Trhac of United States of America and Diego Hidalgo of Ecuador are scheduled to play Theo Arribage of France and Albano Olivetti of France, seeded 4, at 07:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Matej Vocel of Czechia and Jakub Paul of Switzerland are scheduled to play Constantin Frantzén of Germany and Robin Haase of Netherlands, seeded 2, at 08:30. First servers will be TBD
  • Manuel Guinard of France and Guido Andreozzi of Argentina, seeded 1 are scheduled to play Ryan Seggerman of United States of America and Matthew Christopher Romios of Australia, at 10:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Jakob Schnaitter of Germany and Mark Wallner of Germany, seeded 3 are scheduled to play James Duckworth of Australia and Adam Walton of Australia, at 11:30. First servers will be TBD

BNP Paribas Fortis European Open

ATP World Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 16

  • Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, seeded Q is scheduled to play Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France, seeded 5, at 12:30. First server will be TBD
  • Damir Dzumhur is scheduled to play Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, seeded 2, at 14:30. First server will be TBD
  • Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, seeded 1 is scheduled to play Yannick Hanfmann of Germany, seeded Q, at 17:00. First server will be TBD
  • Botic Van De Zandschulp of Netherlands is scheduled to play Eliot Spizzirri of United States of America, seeded Q, at 18:30. First server will be TBD

ATP World Tour / Men's Doubles / Quarter Final

  • Patrik Rikl of Czechia and Petr Nouza of Czechia are scheduled to play Christian Harrison of United States of America and Evan King of United States of America, seeded 2, at 10:30. First servers will be TBD
  • Tibo Colson of Belgium and Alexander Blockx of Belgium, seeded WC are scheduled to play Rafael Matos of Brazil and Marcelo Melo of Brazil, seeded 4, at 13:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Hugo Nys of Monaco and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France, seeded 1 are scheduled to play Joran Vliegen of Belgium and Ariel Behar of Uruguay, at 15:00. First servers will be TBD

BNP Paribas Nordic Open

ATP World Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 16

  • Lorenzo Sonego of Italy is scheduled to play Aleksandar Kovacevic of United States of America, at 12:30. First server will be TBD
  • Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina is scheduled to play Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia, at 13:00. First server will be TBD
  • Ugo Humbert of France, seeded 4 is scheduled to play Matteo Berrettini of Italy, at 14:30. First server will be TBD
  • Holger Rune of Denmark, seeded 1 is scheduled to play Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, at 17:00. First server will be TBD
  • Jacob Fearnley of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is scheduled to play Elias Ymer of Sweden, seeded WC, at 18:30. First server will be TBD

ATP World Tour / Men's Doubles / Quarter Final

  • Alexander Erler of Austria and Robert Galloway of United States of America are scheduled to play Neil Oberleitner of Austria and David Pichler of Austria, at 11:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Simone Bolelli of Italy and Andrea Vavassori of Italy, seeded 1 are scheduled to play Alexandre Muller of France and Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia, at 14:00. First servers will be TBD

ATP World Tour / Men's Doubles / Round of 16

  • Andre Goransson of Sweden and Jackson Withrow of United States of America are scheduled to play Sadio Doumbia of France and Fabien Reboul of France, seeded 4, at 11:00. First servers will be TBD

Kinoshita Group Japan Open

WTA Tour / Women's Singles / Round of 16

  • Dalma Galfi of Hungary, seeded Q is scheduled to play Leylah Fernandez of Canada, seeded 4, at 03:30. First server will be TBD
  • Ann Li of United States of America, seeded 7 is scheduled to play Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia, at 03:30. First server will be TBD
  • Elise Mertens of Belgium, seeded 3 is scheduled to play Tereza Valentova of Czechia, seeded Q, at 05:00. First server will be TBD
  • Marie Bouzkova of Czechia, seeded 5 is scheduled to play Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland, at 06:30. First server will be TBD

WTA Tour / Women's Doubles / Quarter Final

  • Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania and Ashlyn Krueger of United States of America are scheduled to play Taylor Townsend of United States of America and Kristina Mladenovic of France, seeded 2, at 05:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Desirae Krawczyk of United States of America and Storm Hunter of Australia are scheduled to play Natsumi Kawaguchi of Japan and Sara Saito of Japan, seeded WC, at 06:30. First servers will be TBD

125 Jinan Open

WTA Tour / Women's Singles / Quarter Final

  • Anastasia Zakharova of Russian Federation, seeded 1 is scheduled to play Lulu Sun of New Zealand, seeded 6, at 05:00. First server will be TBD
  • Priska Nugroho of Indonesia, seeded Q is scheduled to play Arina Rodionova of Australia, at 06:30. First server will be TBD
  • Janice Tjen of Indonesia, seeded 3 is scheduled to play Xinyu Gao of China PR, at 06:30. First server will be TBD
  • YeXin Ma of China PR is scheduled to play Anna Bondar of Hungary, seeded 2, at 09:00. First server will be TBD

WTA Tour / Women's Doubles / Quarter Final

  • Rutuja Bhosale of British Indian Ocean Territory and Wushuang Zheng of China PR are scheduled to play I-hsuan Cho of Chinese Taipei and Cho Yi-Tsen of Chinese Taipei, seeded 2, at 05:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Zongyu Li of China PR and Yu-Yun Li of Chinese Taipei are scheduled to play Shuo Feng of China PR and Eudice Wong Chong of Hong Kong, China, seeded 4, at 05:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Arianne Hartono of Netherlands and Prarthana Thombare of British Indian Ocean Territory are scheduled to play Ekaterina Reyngold of Russian Federation and Elena Pridankina of Russian Federation, at 06:30. First servers will be TBD
  • Alicia Barnett of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Elixane Lechemia of France are scheduled to play Hiroko Kuwata of Japan and Priska Nugroho of Indonesia, at 08:00. First servers will be TBD

Abierto Tampico

WTA Tour / Women's Singles / Round of 16

  • Leonie Kung of Switzerland is scheduled to play Cadence Brace of Canada, seeded 6, at 02:00. First server will be TBD
  • Anastasia Tikhonova of Russian Federation is scheduled to play Marina Stakusic of Canada, seeded 4, at 03:30. First server will be TBD

WTA Tour / Women's Singles / Quarter Final

  • Elvina Kalieva of United States of America is scheduled to play TBD . First server will be TBD
  • TBD is scheduled to play Jessica Pieri of Italy. First server will be TBD
  • TBD is scheduled to play TBD . First server will be TBD
  • Harriet Dart of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, seeded 8 is scheduled to play TBD . First server will be TBD

WTA Tour / Women's Doubles / Round of 16

  • Catherine Harrison of United States of America and Elysia Bolton of Australia are scheduled to play Kayla Cross of Canada and Amelia Rajecki of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, seeded 3, at 01:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Alana Smith of United States of America and Elvina Kalieva of United States of America are scheduled to play Haley Giavara of United States of America and Victoria Hu of United States of America, at 02:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Katrina Scott of United States of America and Usue Maitane Arconada of United States of America are scheduled to play Jessica Hinojosa Gomez of Mexico and Sahaja Yamalapalli of British Indian Ocean Territory, at 02:30. First servers will be TBD

WTA Tour / Women's Doubles / Quarter Final

  • Anastasia Tikhonova of Russian Federation and Harriet Dart of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, seeded 1 are scheduled to play Maria Portillo Ramirez of Mexico and Victoria Rodriguez of Mexico. First servers will be TBD
  • Weronika Falkowska of Poland and Kristina Novak of Slovenia, seeded 4 are scheduled to play TBD and TBD . First servers will be TBD
  • TBD and TBD are scheduled to play Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine and Lia Karatancheva of Bulgaria, seeded 2. First servers will be TBD
  • Cadence Brace of Canada and Marian Gomez Pezuela Cano of Mexico are scheduled to play TBD and TBD . First servers will be TBD

Río Ladies Open

WTA Tour / Women's Singles / Round of 16

  • Martina Capurro Taborda of Argentina, seeded Q is scheduled to play Martina Colmegna of Italy, at 19:00. First server will be TBD
  • Simona Waltert of Switzerland, seeded 1 is scheduled to play Miriana Tona of Italy, at 19:00. First server will be TBD
  • Julia Grabher of Austria, seeded 3 is scheduled to play Thaisa Grana Pedretti of Brazil, seeded Q, at 20:30. First server will be TBD
  • Carolina Alves of Brazil is scheduled to play Sinja Kraus of Austria, seeded 6, at 23:00. First server will be TBD

WTA Tour / Women's Doubles / Quarter Final

  • Tara Wuerth of Croatia and Leyre Romero Gormaz of Spain, seeded 3 are scheduled to play Julia Riera of Argentina and Ana Candiotto of Brazil, at 19:00. First servers will be TBD
  • TBD and TBD are scheduled to play Simona Waltert of Switzerland and Panna Udvardy of Hungary, seeded 2, at 22:00. First servers will be TBD
  • TBD and TBD are scheduled to play Carole Monnet of France and Sada Nahimana of Burundi, at 22:00. First servers will be TBD
  • TBD and TBD are scheduled to play TBD and TBD , at 23:30. First servers will be TBD

Copa Internacional de Tenis

ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 16

  • Juan Alejandro Hernandez Serrano of Mexico, seeded Q is scheduled to play Joao Eduardo Schiessl of Brazil, seeded WC, at 15:00. First server will be TBD
  • Hugo Dellien of Bolivia (Plurinational State of), seeded 4 is scheduled to play Daniel Dutra da Silva of Brazil, seeded LL, at 16:30. First server will be TBD
  • Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina, seeded 5 is scheduled to play Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina, at 18:00. First server will be TBD
  • Gonzalo Bueno of Peru is scheduled to play Thiago Monteiro of Brazil, seeded 9, at 22:30. First server will be TBD

ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Doubles / Quarter Final

  • Gustavo Heide of Brazil and Bruno Oliveira of Brazil are scheduled to play Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos of Brazil and Courtney John Lock of Zimbabwe, at 14:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador and Miguel Angel Reyes Varela of Mexico, seeded 1 are scheduled to play Santiago Rodriguez Taverna of Argentina and Ignacio Carou of Uruguay, at 16:00. First servers will be TBD
  • TBD and TBD are scheduled to play TBD and TBD , at 17:30. First servers will be TBD
  • Jose Pereira of Brazil and Luis Augusto Queiroz Miguel of Brazil, seeded WC are scheduled to play Matias Soto of Chile and Federico Zeballos of Bolivia (Plurinational State of), seeded 3, at 19:00. First servers will be TBD

Hersonissos Challenger 6

ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 16

  • Max Basing of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, seeded Q is scheduled to play Hamish Stewart of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, at 08:00. First server will be TBD
  • Radu Albot of Moldova, Republic of, seeded Q is scheduled to play Eliakim Coulibaly of Côte d'Ivoire, seeded 5, at 08:00. First server will be TBD
  • Dimitar Kuzmanov of Bulgaria, seeded 4 is scheduled to play Charles Broom of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, seeded Q, at 09:00. First server will be TBD
  • Inaki Montes-De La Torre of Spain is scheduled to play Ioannis Xilas of Greece, seeded WC, at 09:30. First server will be TBD

ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Doubles / Quarter Final

  • Mark Whitehouse of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Giles Hussey of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are scheduled to play Karan Singh of British Indian Ocean Territory and Lukas Hellum-Lilleengen of Norway, at 10:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Imanol Lopez Morillo of Spain and Javier Barranco Cosano of Spain are scheduled to play Niels Visker of Netherlands and Jarno Jans of Netherlands, at 10:30. First servers will be TBD
  • Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France and Michael Geerts of Belgium, seeded 1 are scheduled to play Stefanos Sakellaridis of Greece and Petros Tsitsipas of Greece, seeded WC, at 11:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Max Westphal of France and David Poljak of Czechia, seeded 3 are scheduled to play Hamish Stewart of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Harry Wendelken of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, at 11:30. First servers will be TBD

Lincoln Challenger

ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 16

  • Martin Damm of United States of America, seeded 8 is scheduled to play Oliver Tarvet of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. First server will be TBD
  • Andres Martin of United States of America is scheduled to play Andre Ilagan of United States of America. First server will be TBD
  • Brandon Holt of United States of America, seeded 1 is scheduled to play Keegan Smith of United States of America, seeded Q. First server will be TBD
  • Rafael Jodar of Spain is scheduled to play Max Wiskandt of Germany, seeded Q. First server will be TBD

ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Doubles / Round of 16

  • Jamie Vance of United States of America and Alfredo Perez of United States of America are scheduled to play Cannon Kingsley of United States of America and Dan Martin of Canada, seeded AL, at 01:30. First servers will be TBD

ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Doubles / Quarter Final

  • Martin Damm of United States of America and Alex Rybakov of United States of America are scheduled to play TBD and TBD . First servers will be TBD
  • Wally Thayne of United States of America and Zachary Fuchs of United States of America are scheduled to play Juan Jose Bianchi of Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) and Brandon Perez of Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of). First servers will be TBD
  • TBD and TBD are scheduled to play Jack Pinnington Jones of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Jody Maginley of Antigua and Barbuda. First servers will be TBD
  • Antoine Ghibaudo of France and Nicolas Arseneault of Canada are scheduled to play TBD and TBD . First servers will be TBD

Olbia Challenger

ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 32

  • Martin Landaluce of Spain, seeded 3 is scheduled to play Justin Engel of Germany, at 09:00. First server will be TBD
  • Pierluigi Basile of Italy, seeded WC is scheduled to play Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, seeded 6, at 09:00. First server will be TBD

ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 16

  • Edas Butvilas of Lithuania is scheduled to play Arthur Gea of France, seeded NG, at 09:00. First server will be TBD
  • Luca Van Assche of France is scheduled to play Vit Kopriva of Czechia, seeded 2, at 10:30. First server will be TBD
  • Norbert Gombos of Slovakia, seeded Q is scheduled to play Hugo Grenier of France, at 10:30. First server will be TBD
  • Nerman Fatic is scheduled to play Carlo Alberto Caniato of Italy, seeded WC, at 10:30. First server will be TBD
  • Luka Pavlovic of France is scheduled to play TBD , at 12:00. First server will be TBD
  • Alejandro Tabilo of Chile, seeded 1 is scheduled to play Daniil Glinka of Estonia, seeded Q, at 12:00. First server will be TBD
  • TBD is scheduled to play Borna Gojo of Croatia, at 13:30. First server will be TBD
  • Alex Molcan of Slovakia is scheduled to play Dusan Lajovic of Serbia, seeded 7, at 15:00. First server will be TBD

ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Doubles / Quarter Final

  • David Stevenson of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Cleeve Harper of Canada, seeded 1 are scheduled to play Alexander Donski of Bulgaria and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine, at 10:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Marcus Willis of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and George Goldhoff of United States of America, seeded 3 are scheduled to play Arthur Reymond of France and Luca Sanchez of France, at 11:30. First servers will be TBD
  • Filip Pieczonka of Poland and Szymon Kielan of Poland are scheduled to play Inigo Cervantes-Huegun of Spain and Daniel Cukierman of Israel, seeded 4, at 12:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Bruno Pujol Navarro of Spain and Victor Vlad Cornea of Romania are scheduled to play Reese Stalder of United States of America and Anirudh Chandrasekar of British Indian Ocean Territory, seeded 2, at 13:00. First servers will be TBD

Shenzhen Futian Challenger

ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 16

  • Omar Jasika of Australia is scheduled to play Kyrian Jacquet of France, seeded 3, at 04:00. First server will be TBD
  • Frederico Ferreira Silva of Portugal is scheduled to play Harold Mayot of France, seeded 2, at 04:00. First server will be TBD
  • Kaichi Uchida of Japan is scheduled to play Jason Jung of Chinese Taipei, seeded PR, at 05:30. First server will be TBD
  • Sho Shimabukuro of Japan, seeded 6 is scheduled to play Sergey Fomin of Uzbekistan, seeded Q, at 05:30. First server will be TBD

ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Doubles / Quarter Final

  • Kaito Uesugi of Japan and Seita Watanabe of Japan, seeded 4 are scheduled to play Henrique Rocha of Portugal and Frederico Ferreira Silva of Portugal, at 07:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Tsung-Hao Huang of Chinese Taipei and Fajing Sun of China PR are scheduled to play Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha of British Indian Ocean Territory and Pruchya Isaro of Thailand, seeded 3, at 07:00. First servers will be TBD
  • Aoran Wang of China PR and Luca Castelnuovo of Switzerland are scheduled to play James Watt of New Zealand and Finn Reynolds of New Zealand, seeded 2, at 08:30. First servers will be TBD
  • Jean-Julien Rojer of Netherlands and Nathaniel Lammons of United States of America, seeded 1 are scheduled to play Yuta Shimizu of Japan and Naoki Tajima of Japan, at 08:30. First servers will be TBD