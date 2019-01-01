With three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals to his name, along with his ascension to the top of the rankings, Murray's appearances have been sporadic over an injury-plagued period leading to his latest ankle injury...

June 9, 2017 - Murray puts shaky form going into the French Open behind him to reach the semi-finals before losing to Stan Wawrinka but begins to feel the flare-up of a long-standing hip issue that had previously been under control.

June 27, 2017 - Murray does not mention his hip problem after losing his first match at Queen's to Jordan Thompson but is forced to publicly acknowledge it when he pulls out of a scheduled exhibition match at the Hurlingham Club, a move cited as precautionary.

July 2, 2017 - After pulling out of a second Hurlingham match, Murray calms fears he may be forced to miss Wimbledon by confirming on the eve of the tournament he will play.

July 12, 2017 - Walking with a noticeable limp, Murray battles his way into the quarter-finals but his title defence ends with a five-set loss to Sam Querrey. Afterwards, Murray insists he does not expect to be away from the tour for too long.

August 26, 2017 - After pulling out of two Masters events and losing his world No 1 ranking to Rafael Nadal, Murray travels to New York intending to return at the US Open. But two days before the tournament he announces at a press conference he is pulling out, saying his hip is too sore to give him a chance of winning the tournament.

September 6, 2017 - Murray heads home for further consultations with a number of hip specialists then announces he is likely to miss the rest of the year but is hoping to avoid surgery.

January 2, 2018 - Murray schedules the Brisbane International for his second attempt at a comeback only to pull out on the eve of his first match. In a heartfelt post on Instagram accompanied by a childhood photo, Murray says: "I choose this pic as the little kid inside me just wants to play tennis and compete. I genuinely miss it so much and I would give anything to be back out there."

January 8, 2018 - Murray announces he has undergone hip surgery in Melbourne. In an upbeat assessment, he says surgeon John O'Donnell is very happy and he is targeting a return for the grass-court season.