Injury troubles since 2017 and ankle rupture
Andy Murray's injury timeline...
With three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals to his name, along with his ascension to the top of the rankings, Murray's appearances have been sporadic over an injury-plagued period leading to his latest ankle injury...
June 9, 2017 - Murray puts shaky form going into the French Open behind him to reach the semi-finals before losing to Stan Wawrinka but begins to feel the flare-up of a long-standing hip issue that had previously been under control.
June 27, 2017 - Murray does not mention his hip problem after losing his first match at Queen's to Jordan Thompson but is forced to publicly acknowledge it when he pulls out of a scheduled exhibition match at the Hurlingham Club, a move cited as precautionary.
July 2, 2017 - After pulling out of a second Hurlingham match, Murray calms fears he may be forced to miss Wimbledon by confirming on the eve of the tournament he will play.
July 12, 2017 - Walking with a noticeable limp, Murray battles his way into the quarter-finals but his title defence ends with a five-set loss to Sam Querrey. Afterwards, Murray insists he does not expect to be away from the tour for too long.
August 26, 2017 - After pulling out of two Masters events and losing his world No 1 ranking to Rafael Nadal, Murray travels to New York intending to return at the US Open. But two days before the tournament he announces at a press conference he is pulling out, saying his hip is too sore to give him a chance of winning the tournament.
September 6, 2017 - Murray heads home for further consultations with a number of hip specialists then announces he is likely to miss the rest of the year but is hoping to avoid surgery.
January 2, 2018 - Murray schedules the Brisbane International for his second attempt at a comeback only to pull out on the eve of his first match. In a heartfelt post on Instagram accompanied by a childhood photo, Murray says: "I choose this pic as the little kid inside me just wants to play tennis and compete. I genuinely miss it so much and I would give anything to be back out there."
January 8, 2018 - Murray announces he has undergone hip surgery in Melbourne. In an upbeat assessment, he says surgeon John O'Donnell is very happy and he is targeting a return for the grass-court season.
Murray ended a 77-year wait for a British men’s champion at Wimbledon when he beat Novak Djokovic in the 2013 final. He's a three-time Grand Slam winner.
March 28, 2018 - Murray posts his first picture on social media after returning to on-court training at Patrick Mouratoglou's academy in Nice.
May 8, 2018 - After Murray does not enter a Challenger tournament in Glasgow that had been earmarked for his return, it emerges he has suffered a setback in his recovery and has been forced to take more time away from the court.
June 5, 2018 - Murray says he is "getting closer" to a return but pulls out of his scheduled first grass event of the season at the Libema Open in the Netherlands.
June 16, 2018 - After two weeks back on court, Murray announces just before the draw he will make his comeback at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.
June 19, 2018 - A lengthy 342 days since his last competitive outing, Murray finally makes it back on court in the Fever-Tree Championships against Nick Kyrgios. He puts up a good fight but eventually loses his first-round match2-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5.
June 25, 2018: Records his first win after almost a year out, beating three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka 6-1 6-3 in just 77 minutes at Eastbourne.
July 1, 2018: He withdraws from Wimbledon with a "heavy heart" after saying his right hip was still not ready for the demands of a Grand Slam.
August 3, 2018: Pulls out of his Citi Open quarter-final with Alex de Minaur in Washington, citing fatigue after his third-round win against Marius Copil.
August 29, 2018: Murray's Grand Slam comeback ends in a four-set defeat by Fernando Verdasco at the US Open after which he admits he still had doubts as to whether he would ever recapture his best form.
January 2, 2019: His comeback from the persistent hip issue ends prematurely after a second-round defeat to Daniil Medvedev at the Brisbane International.
January 11, 2019: Murray breaks down in tears as he reveals he plans to end his career at Wimbledon.
January 14, 2019: He suffers an epic five-set defeat on what is potentially his Australian Open farewell, falling to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round.
January 14, 2019: In his press conference Murray says he wants "to keep playing tennis" and will consider his options before deciding whether he undergoes further surgery on his hip.
January 29, 2019: Murray confirms he has undergone hip resurfacing surgery and says he hopes that will be the end of his hip pain.
June 3, 2019: He announces plans to return by competing in doubles at the Queen's Club tournament. Murray says he is "pain-free for a few months now" and made "good progress" in practice. He calls a doubles appearance with Feliciano Lopez "the next step for me as I try to return to the tour."
June 20, 2019: The pair enjoy a fairy-tale week and win the title.
July 6, 2019: Murray plays men's doubles at Wimbledon with Pierre-Hugues Herbert, with the pair losing in the second round.
July 10, 2019: Murray's hopes of winning the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon with Serena Williams ends with a 6-3 4-6 6-2 defeat against Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar,
August 12, 2019: Loses on his singles comeback 6-4 6-4 to Richard Gasquet in the Western & Southern Open first round.
September 24, 2019: Murray wins a tour-level singles match for the first time since January, beating Tennys Sandgren at the Zhuhai Championships in China.
October 20, 2019: Murray is a title winner again, beating Wawrinka 3-6 6-4 6-4 after a stunning comeback win at the European Open in Antwerp.
November 20, 2019: Wins his only match at the Davis Cup finals, 6-7 (9-11) 6-4 7-6 (7-5) against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor as Britain win the tie 2-1, but suffers an injury connected to his hip surgery.
December 28, 2019: Murray pulls out of the Australian Open and ATP Cup due to injury.
January 16, 2020: Announces he will also miss tournaments in Montpellier and Rotterdam.
February 25, 2020: Reveals he may need further surgery on his latest injury.
August, 2020: Reaches the last 16 on his comeback at the ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati, with wins over Frances Tiafoe and world No 7 Alexander Zverev before a straight-sets loss to Milos Raonic.
September, 2020: Suffers a second-round loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open then a chastening straight-sets defeat to Wawrinka in the French Open first round.
October 13, 2020: Defeat to Verdasco in Cologne is Murray's last match action.
December 31, 2020: Pulls out of Delray Beach Open as a precaution due to COVID-19 infection rates.
January 14, 2021: Australian Open organisers announce Murray will not join the charter flights taking players to the tournament after testing positive for coronavirus.
January 22, 2021: Murray withdraws from the Australian Open.
March 23, 2021: He suffers another injury setback after withdrawing from the Miami Open with a left groin injury which keeps him out of the French Open.
Scot admits he's one 'big injury' away from tennis retirement after playing 45 singles matches and reaching finals in Stuttgart and Sydney ahead of 2023 season.
August 11, 2023: Murray is forced to retire from the Cincinnati Open due to an abdominal injury.
November 18, 2023: He withdraws from the Davis Cup and ends his season after suffering a shoulder injury in training.
He wins just two matches in his final five events, culminating in a shoulder injury, illness and a bruised knee before revealing that 2024 could be the final one of his glittering career.
March 25, 2024: Murray reveals in February - during the Dubai Open - his intention to retire this year, which followed a string of first-round exits, but Murray managed to improve his form before suffering a serious ankle injury during his defeat to Tomas Machac at the Miami Open.
The 36-year-old confirmed the severity of his injury with both his Anterior Talo-Fubular ligament (ATFL) and Calcaneofibular ligament (CFL) ruptured.
"Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I'll be out for an
extended period. But I'll be back with one hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right," he said.