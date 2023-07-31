The Hundred: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Sophie Ecclestone and Jos Buttler on return of competition

Nat Sciver-Brunt hopes the record-breaking crowds throughout the Women's Ashes Series are reflected at The Hundred.

The opening fixture of the Women's Ashes at Trent Bridge saw 11,000 fans in the stands, and 110,000 spectators attended the series, which ended in a draw following England's resurgence in the T20 and ODI games.

"The Hundred always brings in really good crowds for both of the games. I love the fact we play and the guys player after," Sciver-Brunt told Sky Sports News.

"We can stay and support them and the crowd tends to come in and support us as well. Those numbers during the Test match were incredible, so hopefully they have got a flavour of women's cricket and we see some of them back."

Sciver-Brunt will captain the Trent Rockets side, who get the competition under way on Tuesday at 2:30pm on Sky Sports Cricket.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week Enjoy live action from the EFL, The Hundred and more with NOW Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton – August 4 – LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Celtic vs Ross County – August 5 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Kilmarnock vs Rangers – August 5 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Leicester vs Coventry – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Leeds vs Cardiff – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Sunderland vs Ipswich – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

The Hundred – August 1 to 27 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Netball World Cup – July 28 to August 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Wyndham Championship – August 3 to 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

The Rockets reached the final eliminator last year and narrowly missed out on the final, which the England all-rounder hopes to change this year.

"I'm very excited, really looking forward to get out there as a team. We have had a few new faces through the off-season, so we are looking to enjoy ourselves out there and hopefully put in a good performance," said Sciver-Brunt.

"We need a bit more consistency with the batting. It has probably been our downfall in the first two years. But I think we have some really experienced batter on side this time around. Hopefully we can do a little bit better in that department."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the third edition of The Hundred, check out some of the star names to watch out for in this year's competition.

Beaumont has no plans to retire

The Welsh Fire have had contrasting fortunes as they have finished bottom of the women's standings in the two editions of The Hundred.

Their captain Tammy Beaumont hinted at retirement before the Ashes Series, but has no plans to stop any time soon after England's impressive performances.

"I had a tough winter. A new coach coming in wanted to play a slightly different way of playing and at the age of 32 I had to get back to finding what I was good at four or five years ago," she explained.

Image: Tammy Beaumont will captain the Welsh Fire at The Hundred

"It's always one of those that you start doubting yourself no matter how many games you have played, you doubt whether you can still do it at the top level. Thankfully, the way I played this summer there are no thoughts of retirement for now and who knows in another four or five years.

"It's been a brilliant summer of cricket, particularly having the men and women alongside each other in The Ashes. Now it's time to take over with some exciting Hundred cricket."

Ecclestone: I absolutely love The Hundred

Sophie Ecclestone will captain the Manchester Originals for the first time, taking over the reigns from Kate Cross.

Ecclestone says she's been getting tips from England skipper Heather Knight, who will lead the London Spirit.

"I'm just so excited to captain this team, it's an absolute honour… I've already taken a few of Heather's tips. I've been watching closely what she's been doing and taking it into my own game and hopefully I can captain as well as her," said Ecclestone.

"I absolutely love The Hundred. I think it's getting a new aspect of people to watch our games. It's so exciting to watch and it's a different vibe and I just look forward to every year. Especially representing somewhere like Manchester, it's a massive city and somewhere close to home so it's very exciting.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Hundred returns to Sky Sports for a third edition from this Tuesday, with Trent Rockets taking on Southern Brave in the opening game.

"I heard that a lot of tickets have been sold for The Hundred and I'm just really excited to get going and keep playing in front of massive crowds and inspire the next generation.

"I hope everyone continues to watch women's cricket. I think it's a great spectacle. We've shown over the Ashes how massive it was and hopefully it continues over The Hundred. It's a great format of the game to watch from the stands, so come and watch."

Buttler: Cricket should be as popular as ever

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Dagnall gives you the lowdown on how to get involved with the Hundred Fantasy App as the tournament gets underway in August.

The Hundred begins less than 24 hours after the conclusion of a thrilling Ashes Series. It continues the great summer of cricket, with each of the 68 games from The Hundred live on Sky Sports.

Jos Buttler picked up a calf injury in The Hundred last year as his Manchester Originals side took runners-up spot and he is keen to go one better this month.

"I think The Hundred's been great. I've really enjoyed playing in it. It's great to see new people coming in and enjoying the cricket and also the existing fans as well," said Buttler.

"So it's been brilliantly supported and obviously being on the tail end of what's been a quite incredible Ashes series I feel like cricket should be as popular as ever.

"There's a lot of strong side. I think Trent Rockets, who beat us in the final last year, have a very strong squad again, probably the team to beat will be the reigning champions."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The Hundred 2023 Fixtures

August 1: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, Trent Bridge, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, Trent Bridge, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 2: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens, women 11.30am, men 3pm

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens, women 11.30am, men 3pm August 2: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 3: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, Headingley, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, Headingley, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 4: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 5: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford, women 11am, men 2.30pm

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford, women 11am, men 2.30pm August 5 : Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Edgbaston, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Edgbaston, women 2.30pm, men 6pm August 6 : Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl, women 11am, men 2.30pm

: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl, women 11am, men 2.30pm August 6: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, Kia Oval, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, Kia Oval, women 2.30pm, men 6pm August 7: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 8: London Spirit vs Southern Brave, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

London Spirit vs Southern Brave, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 9: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge, women 11am, men 3pm

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge, women 11am, men 3pm August 9: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 10: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, Edgbaston, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, Edgbaston, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 11: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, Headingley women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, Headingley women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 12: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, Lord's, women 11am, men 3pm

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, Lord's, women 11am, men 3pm August 12: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens, women 2.30pm, men 6pm August 13: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley, women 11am, men 2.30pm

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley, women 11am, men 2.30pm August 13: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston, women 2.30pm, men 6pm August 14: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 15: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 16: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 17: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 18: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 19: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge, women 11am, men 2.30pm

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge, women 11am, men 2.30pm August 19: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl, women 2.30pm, men 6pm August 20: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, women 11am, men 2.30pm

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, women 11am, men 2.30pm August 20: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, Sophia Gardens, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, Sophia Gardens, women 2.30pm, men 6pm August 21 : Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 22: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Headingley, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Headingley, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 23: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 24: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, Edgbaston, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, Edgbaston, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 26: The Hundred Eliminator, Kia Oval, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

The Hundred Eliminator, Kia Oval, women 2.30pm, men 6pm August 27: The Hundred Final, Lord's, women 2.15pm, men 6pm

Sky Sports will show all 68 games in The Hundred live this summer. Stream The Hundred and more with NOW