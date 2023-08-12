The Men's Hundred: Dan Lawrence leads London Spirit past holders Trent Rockets as Tymal Mills takes hat-trick for Southern Brave

Dan Lawrence hammered the highest score of the Men's Hundred so far and set up London Spirit's first victory of the competition as they scraped past holders Trent Rockets by two runs in a tense finish at Lord's.

The Spirit captain hit 93 from 49 balls, including an impressive 10 fours and three sixes as the home side amassed 195 for four, their best total in the tournament, after being put in to bat.

Joe Root, who hit an unbeaten 72 from 35, almost pulled off an astonishing late fightback with some big hitting, while Daniel Sams struck a flurry of boundaries to leave the Rockets needing 13 off the last five balls.

But Spirit seamer Nathan Ellis kept his cool to dismiss Sams for 32 from 11 as the visitors fell just short on 193 for five.

Having won the toss, the Rockets decided to field and although Sam Cook struck with his first ball by having Adam Rossington caught at long off, Zak Crawley gave Spirit a blistering start as they raced to 47 for one in the powerplay.

Crawley produced a number of powerful shots, including the first six of the game as he deposited Sams over deep square leg. Lawrence also cleared the rope with a six off Ish Sodhi, but the leg-spinner then made the breakthrough as Crawley was taken at long off for 30 from 15.

Sodhi also picked up the wicket of Matthew Wade, with Sams taking a well-judged diving catch in the deep.

Lawrence, having just slammed the spinner for six, then advanced to his half-century from 33 by driving Sams to the point boundary, part of a set that cost the bowler 16 and the skipper continued to accelerate, with 17 coming off the next set from Root.

Eventually Lawrence was neatly caught on the fence by Sam Hain, who palmed the ball down and skipped back inside the boundary to complete the catch.

However, Ravi Bopara maintained Spirit's momentum with 25 not out from just 13, including two sixes off the final set from Cook.

Dan Worrall kept his side on top at the start of the Rockets' reply with an inswinging yorker that castled Dawid Malan after a mere three balls. The Australian followed that up with the wicket of the dangerous Alex Hales, caught behind for 15 off 12.

But Root dented Worrall's impressive figures of two for 23 as he and Tom Kohler-Cadmore launched the Rockets' recovery with a partnership of 57 from 30.

Eventually Kohler-Cadmore was removed by Liam Dawson, caught at mid-off for 33 off 23, but Root kept up the attack, eventually reaching his 50 with a reverse sweep for four off Matt Critchley.

He added another 69 from 31 with Colin Munro before the left-hander was caught on the boundary only for Sams - who came in with 52 still needed from 18 - to raise the Rockets' hopes but, when he was leg before to Ellis, Spirit held on.

Mills hat-trick helps Brave thrash Fire

Tymal Mills took only the second hat-trick in the Men's Hundred to help the Southern Brave to a comfortable nine-wicket win over the Welsh Fire.

The left-arm quick's feat came off the final three balls of the Fire innings as they fell to 87 all out.

Their struggles had started early in Cardiff as returning England player Jonny Bairstow fell for a four-ball duck.

Craig Overton took two early wickets for the Brave, including Bairstow, while George Garton took three for eight runs off 15 balls through the middle of the innings to block any momentum for the home side.

Mills finished with four for 13.

Stephen Eskinazi's 38 was the only bright spot in a target easily chased down by the Brave.

Finn Allen was out for 31 before Devon Conway's 35 not out and Leus du Plooy's unbeaten 17 saw them through to victory with 41 balls to spare.

Welsh Fire could not have got off to a much worse start, losing Bairstow cheaply in his first game for them this season.

He tried to hit Overton over mid-off but was caught off the mis-timed shot without scoring.

Overton got bounce and movement to also dismiss captain Tom Abell, caught behind by Conway.

Joe Clarke also went for a duck, caught Conway off the bowling of Garton, and when Mills dismissed Glenn Phillips with his first ball, giving Conway a third catch, the hosts were in deep trouble at 34 for from 41 balls.

David Willey's cameo of 16 was also ended by Overton, this time with a sliding catch in the deep off the bowling of Garton.

Opener Eskinazi plotted his way to 38 off 24 balls but he was also out skying the ball off Garton.

It fell to Mills to take a hat-trick with the last three balls of the innings as the home side fell short of three figures.

Pakistan opening bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered an effective opening five balls that did everything other than pick up a wicket for the Fire.

However, Willey's first two balls then went for 10 as Brave opener Finn Allen started to find his range before falling, caught on the long on boundary by Willey off the bowling of David Payne.

Welsh Fire tried seven bowlers, but there was little pressure on Conway and Du Plooy as they knocked off the winning runs with ease.

What's next?

The Hundred continues on Sunday with four more games.

The men and women's Northern Superchargers, Manchester Originals, Birmingham Phoenix, and Oval Invincibles take to the field.

The double-header will provide a day full of action, with the first match beginning at 11am, and the final fixture getting under way at 6pm.

