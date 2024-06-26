The Hundred 2024:Jason Roy joins Northern Superchargers ahead on new season

Jason Roy has spent the last three season with the Oval Invincibles but joins the Northern Superchargers for the 2024 campaign; watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports between July 23-August 18
Former World Cup winner Jason Roy will feature for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred this summer, live on Sky Sports.
The opener, part of England's 2019 World Cup win, has played for the Oval Invincibles for the past three seasons but was overlooked in the draft earlier this year.
Roy scored 154 runs in nine matches last year and 391 runs over this three-year stint, the second-most in the team's history, with the 33-year-old part of the Invincibles side that lifted the trophy in 2023.
He replaces Brydon Carse, who will miss this summer's competition as he serves a ban for betting offences, with Roy now part of the Superchargers team coached by Andrew Flintoff.
"I can't wait to join Northern Superchargers," Roy said. "It looks like we've got a really good group forming and the thought of playing for Freddie's team is pretty exciting. You watch a bloke like him smash it when you're a kid and it'll be fun to work with him.
"I'd have been disappointed to have missed out on The Hundred, so I'm glad to have got an opportunity, and I'm looking forward to getting up to Leeds and enjoying the competition."
Northern Superchargers men's squad: Harry Brook, Graham Clark, Jordan Clark, Adam Hose, Tom Lawes, Callum Parkinson, Dillon Pennington, Nicholas Pooran (overseas), Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Jason Roy, Daniel Sams (overseas), Matthew Short (overseas), Ben Stokes, Reece Topley.
