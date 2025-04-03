County cricket: ECB to hold domestic review into potentially playing fewer fixtures

The England and Wales Cricket Board is to hold another domestic review, reopening the door to potentially playing fewer fixtures across all competitions.

The summer schedule, which gets under way on Friday with the start of the County Championship, remains an unwieldy one despite similar consultations in 2018 and Sir Andrew Strauss' largely mothballed 'high-performance review' in 2022.

Having put the matter on the back burner over the last year while energy was poured into attracting private investors to The Hundred, the governing body is now ready to tackle the thorny subject once again.

Discussions with the Professional Game Committee, a county-led body, the Professional Cricketers' Association, supporters, and commercial partners will take place over the next eight to 12 weeks in the hope of finding a solution

that appeals.

The PCA has made it clear its players favour a reduction in overall cricket and are concerned about fixture congestion and burnout.

Reducing the Rothesay County Championship from 14 games at present to 10 is not under consideration (a position previously advocated by Strauss), but trimming the competition to 12 matches may be more palatable.

Image: The Hundred 2024 winners, Oval Invincibles and London Spirit, celebrate their respective men's and women's final wins at Lord's

Reinvigorating the Vitality Blast is also a priority, with the popular T20 tournament nudged into the shadows of The Hundred in recent seasons, as well as finding a suitable home for the 50-over game.

Rob Andrew, managing director of the professional game, said: "Everybody recognises the schedule is not perfect and not optimal. We've got 18 counties that agree it's not right, but 19 different versions of what the answer is.

"Our job over the next few months is to pull all those ideas together. There is a feeling these competitions can be improved, but that's an easy thing to say and a very difficult thing to do."

Former England rugby union international Andrew added: "If that involves a reduction in volume, that will be something the game decides on. That is probably at the heart of the debate we're going to have."

Gould: Hundred deals to be completed in next few weeks

Image: Oval Invincibles won successive Hundred titles in 2023 and 2024

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said he is confident The Hundred investment deals will be completed in the next "few weeks".

The ECB reached deals to sell 49 per cent stakes in the eight Hundred franchises to international investors earlier this year.

The deals valued the teams at close to £1bn, but the sale process has been held up, forcing the ECB to extend their period of exclusivity last week.

"I think you recognise the quality of investors that have come into The Hundred. They really do represent some of the very best sports investors globally." Gould said.

"Therefore, it seems to make a lot of sense to spend a little bit of time understanding how they can best and positively impact the competition.

"They've all got views as to how they can best take the investment and English cricket forward. And so, that's being worked through now.

"And my sense is very positive on all eight opportunities. It may take a few more weeks yet. We're not too bothered about that. We're very relaxed. It's the quality of the outcome that we're most focused on."