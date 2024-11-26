Rothesay County Championship 2025 fixtures: All the matches, dates and schedule for 2025 competition

Surrey to begin Rothesay County Championship title defence with visit to Chelmsford to take on Essex; newly-promoted Sussex and Yorkshire begin Division One campaigns at home to Durham and Leicestershire respectively; season starts on Friday April 4 and concludes on Saturday September 27
Tuesday 26 November 2024 10:21, UK
Check out the fixtures for the Rothesay County Championship in 2025, with the season running from April 4 until September 27.
Round 1 - Friday 4 - Monday 7 April 2025
Derbyshire v Gloucestershire (County Ground, Derby)
Essex v Surrey (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)
Glamorgan v Leicestershire (Sophia Gardens)
Hampshire v Yorkshire (Utilita Bowl)
Middlesex v Lancashire (Lord's)
Northamptonshire v Kent (County Ground, Northampton)
Nottinghamshire v Durham (Trent Bridge)
Somerset v Worcestershire (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)
Warwickshire v Sussex (Edgbaston)
Round 2 - Friday 11 - Monday 14 April
Durham v Warwickshire (Seat Unique Riverside)
Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)
Kent v Middlesex (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)
Lancashire v Northamptonshire (Emirates Old Trafford)
Leicestershire v Derbyshire (Uptonsteel County Ground)
Nottinghamshire v Essex (Trent Bridge)
Surrey v Hampshire (Kia Oval)
Sussex v Somerset (1st Central County Ground, Hove)
Yorkshire v Worcestershire (Headingley)
Round 3 - Friday 18 - Monday 21 April
Derbyshire v Northamptonshire (County Ground, Derby)
Durham v Yorkshire (Seat Unique Riverside)
Essex v Worcestershire (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)
Hampshire v Somerset (Utilita Bowl)
Kent v Gloucestershire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)
Lancashire v Leicestershire (Emirates Old Trafford)
Middlesex v Glamorgan (Lord's)
Sussex v Surrey (1st Central County Ground, Hove)
Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire (Edgbaston)
Round 4 - Friday 25 - Monday 28 April
Derbyshire v Middlesex (County Ground, Derby)
Gloucestershire v Leicestershire (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)
Nottinghamshire v Sussex (Trent Bridge)
Surrey v Somerset (Kia Oval)
Worcestershire v Durham (Visit Worcestershire New Road)
Round 5 - Friday 2 - Monday 5 May
Glamorgan v Derbyshire (Sophia Gardens)
Hampshire v Durham (Utilita Bowl)
Lancashire v Gloucestershire (Emirates Old Trafford)
Leicestershire v Northamptonshire (Uptonsteel County Ground)
Middlesex v Kent (Lord's)
Somerset v Essex (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)
Yorkshire v Warwickshire (Edgbaston)
Round 6 - Friday 9 - Monday 12 May
Essex v Yorkshire (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)
Kent v Glamorgan (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)
Northamptonshire v Lancashire (County Ground, Northampton)
Nottinghamshire v Hampshire (Trent Bridge)
Sussex v Worcestershire (1st Central County Ground, Hove)
Warwickshire v Surrey (Edgbaston)
Round 7 - Friday 16 - Monday 19 May
Durham v Nottinghamshire (Seat Unique Riverside)
Glamorgan v Northamptonshire (Sophia Gardens)
Gloucestershire v Kent (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)
Lancashire v Derbyshire (Emirates Old Trafford)
Middlesex v Leicestershire (Lord's)
Somerset v Sussex (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)
Surrey v Yorkshire (Kia Oval)
Warwickshire v Hampshire (Edgbaston)
Worcestershire v Essex (Visit Worcestershire New Road)
Round 8 - Friday 23 - Monday 26 May
Derbyshire v Kent (County Ground, Derby)
Durham v Somerset (Seat Unique Riverside)
Glamorgan v Middlesex (Sophia Gardens)
Hampshire v Sussex (Utilita Bowl)
Leicestershire v Lancashire (Uptonsteel County Ground)
Northamptonshire v Gloucestershire (County Ground, Northampton)
Surrey v Essex (Kia Oval)
Worcestershire v Warwickshire (Visit Worcestershire New Road)
Yorkshire v Nottinghamshire (Headingley)
Round 9 - Sunday 22 - Wednesday 25 June
Durham v Sussex (Seat Unique Riverside)
Essex v Hampshire (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)
Gloucestershire v Derbyshire (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)
Lancashire v Kent (Venue TBC)
Leicestershire v Glamorgan (Uptonsteel County Ground)
Northamptonshire v Middlesex (County Ground, Northampton)
Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire (Trent Bridge)
Warwickshire v Somerset (Edgbaston)
Worcestershire v Surrey (Visit Worcestershire New Road)
Round 10 - Sunday 29 June - Wednesday 2 July
Derbyshire v Lancashire (Chesterfield)
Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (Sophia Gardens)
Hampshire v Worcestershire (Utilita Bowl)
Kent v Northamptonshire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)
Leicestershire v Middlesex (Uptonsteel County Ground)
Somerset v Nottinghamshire (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)
Surrey v Durham (Kia Oval)
Sussex v Warwickshire (1st Central County Ground, Hove)
Yorkshire v Essex (York)
Round 11 - Tuesday 22 - Friday 25 July
Derbyshire v Leicestershire (County Ground, Derby)
Glamorgan v Kent (Sophia Gardens)
Gloucestershire v Lancashire (Cheltenham College)
Hampshire v Nottinghamshire (Utilita Bowl)
Middlesex v Northamptonshire (Merchant Taylors' School)
Somerset v Durham (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)
Sussex v Essex (1st Central County Ground, Hove)
Warwickshire v Worcestershire (Edgbaston)
Yorkshire v Surrey (Scarborough)
Round 12 - Tuesday 29 July - Friday 1 August
Durham v Surrey (Seat Unique Riverside)
Essex v Warwickshire (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)
Gloucestershire v Middlesex (Cheltenham College)
Kent v Leicestershire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)
Lancashire v Glamorgan (Emirates Old Trafford)
Northamptonshire v Derbyshire (County Ground, Northampton)
Nottinghamshire v Somerset (Trent Bridge)
Worcestershire v Hampshire (Visit Worcestershire New Road)
Yorkshire v Sussex (Scarborough)
Round 13 - Monday 8 - Thursday 11 September
Essex v Durham (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)
Kent v Lancashire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)
Leicestershire v Gloucestershire (Uptonsteel County Ground)
Middlesex v Derbyshire (Lord's)
Northamptonshire v Glamorgan (County Ground, Northampton)
Somerset v Yorkshire (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)
Surrey v Warwickshire (Kia Oval)
Sussex v Hampshire (1st Central County Ground, Hove)
Worcestershire v Nottinghamshire (Visit Worcestershire New Road)
Round 14 - Monday 15 - Thursday 18 September
Derbyshire v Glamorgan (County Ground, Derby)
Durham v Worcestershire (Seat Unique Riverside)
Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)
Lancashire v Middlesex (Emirates Old Trafford)
Leicestershire v Kent (Uptonsteel County Ground)
Somerset v Hampshire (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)
Surrey v Nottinghamshire (Kia Oval)
Sussex v Yorkshire (1st Central County Ground, Hove)
Warwickshire v Essex (Edgbaston)
Round 15 - Wednesday 24 - Saturday 27 September
Essex v Somerset (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)
Glamorgan v Lancashire (Sophia Gardens)
Hampshire v Surrey (Utilita Bowl)
Kent Cricket v Derbyshire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)
Middlesex v Gloucestershire (Lord's)
Northamptonshire v Leicestershire (County Ground, Northampton)
Nottinghamshire v Warwickshire (Trent Bridge)
Worcestershire v Sussex (Visit Worcestershire New Road)
Yorkshire v Durham (Headingley)