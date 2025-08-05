The Hundred: Grace Harris powers defending champions London Spirit to win over Oval Invincibles in first women's match of 2025

London Spirit Women began their defence of the Hundred title with a 17-run victory over two-time champions Oval Invincibles in a London derby at Lord's as Grace Harris marginally outshone fellow Australian Meg Lanning.

Harris (89no off 42 balls) shared a Spirit-record stand of 100 from 52 balls with Cordelia Griffith (50 off 29) - the latter notching her maiden Hundred fifty - as the hosts carded 176-5, the second-highest score in the women's competition.

Harris was dropped on 22 by Ryana MacDonald-Gay at long-off and punished Invincibles for that error, nailing six sixes - including back-to-back maximums off spinner Sophia Smale - and seven fours.

Score summary - London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles London Spirit 176-5 from 100 balls: Grace Harris (89no off 42 balls), Cordelia Griffith (50 off 29); Marizanne Kapp (2-23 from 20 balls); Tash Farrant (2-39 from 20 balls) Oval Invincibles 159-4 from 100 balls: Meg Lanning (85 off 51 balls); Marizanne Kapp (33 off 21); Issy Wong (2-26 from 20 balls); Tara Norris (1-3 from 10 balls)

Marizanne Kapp picked up the first wicket in the 2025 edition of The Hundred, trapping Spirit's Georgia Redmayne lbw for a duck

Beginning a daunting chase, Invincibles saw skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill (0) pinned lbw second ball by Tara Norris and, bar a breezy 22 off 13 balls from Alice Capsey, they struggled to get going early on.

However, Lanning (85 off 51), who had been scratchy to start, then ignited with a barrage of boundaries and when she went six, four, four, six off Eva Gray to leave the requirement 27 from 10 balls, the visitors had real hope.

Meg Lanning's dismissal to Issy Wong ended Invincibles' hopes of beating Spirit at Lord's.

But Lanning then holed out at deep midwicket off Issy Wong (2-26) three balls later and Invincibles ended on 159-4 with Spirit skipper Charlie Dean conceding just three of the 21 runs needed from the final five deliveries.

Wong earlier bowled Marizanne Kapp (33 off 21), while leg-spinner Sarah Glenn - looking to force her way back into the England set-up ahead of this autumn's World Cup in India - trapped Capsey lbw.

Play between Spirit and Invincibles had to be momentarily stopped after umpire Sue Redfern was struck by the ball

What's next?

Invincibles will play Manchester Originals on Saturday at The Kia Oval (11am), with Spirit next in action later the same day as they head to Cardiff to take on Welsh Fire (2.30pm).

Wednesday's Hundred double header is between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave at Emirates Old Trafford (women's match at 3pm, men's at 6.30pm)

Watch every match from The Hundred live on Sky Sports Cricket up to and including the finals at Lord's on Sunday August 31.