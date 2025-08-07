The Hundred 2025: Georgia Wareham leads Northern Superchargers past Welsh Fire

Georgia Wareham starred with bat and ball as Northern Superchargers eased past Welsh Fire at Headingley.

The Australia international made an unbeaten 29 off 17 balls and then took 2-19 as the Superchargers won by 47 runs.

Wareham struck three fours and a six in her late cameo, sharing an unbroken stand of 52 with top scorer Hollie Armitage, who finished on 34 not out.

The pair fired their team to 141-4, with Hayley Matthews taking 2-18 for Fire.

Wareham then starred in the field as she was involved in the run outs of Sophia Dunkley and Georgia Elwiss, before dismissing Jess Jonassen and Katie George in her 20 balls.

Tammy Beaumont top scored with 36, but wickets fell regularly at the other end as Fire were bowled out for 94.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sophia Dunkley was dismissed for one after she tried to go for a quick single, but her batting partner Hayley Matthews wasn't on the same wavelength

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

If a match in the knockout stages is tied, a Super 5 will be played, with the winner being the team scoring the most runs from a further five balls each.

Watch every match across the women's and men's competitions live on Sky Sports from August 5-31.