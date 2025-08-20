The Hundred: Hilton Cartwright leads Southern Brave to victory over Welsh Fire as Northern Superchargers return to winning ways

A counter-attacking half-century from Hilton Cartwright led Southern Brave to victory over Welsh Fire in a tight game in The Hundred.

Cartwright made an unbeaten 51 to help Brave rally to 129-8, before Brave's bowlers closed out with the ball in a topsy-turvy chase.

Electing to bowl first in helpful conditions, Welsh Fire's new-ball pairing of David Payne (2-25) and Matt Henry (2-5) were exceptional, bowling 20 of the first 25 deliveries.

Henry in particular was relentless, dismissing Leeus du Ploy (2 off 6) and Jason Roy (4 off 12) on the way to a remarkable return of 2-5 from 20 balls - the second most economical figures in the history of The Hundred.

Brave skipper James Vince (29 off 26) dug in, helping his side recover to 53-3 at halfway before eventually falling when he pulled a short ball from Chris Green (2-24) straight down Saif Zaib's throat at deep midwicket for 29.

Enter Cartwright. The Aussie big-hitter went on the attack immediately, hitting five sixes, mixing power and innovation, as he reached a 19-ball half-century, finishing 51 not out as the Brave made 129-8.

In the run chase, Jonny Bairstow (22 off 10) came out swinging, hitting Craig Overton (2-31) for two fours and a six in the first set before he fell for 22, skying Overton to du Plooy in the ring.

The chase ebbed backwards and forwards and with 20 balls left, Fire needed 27 to win with three wickets in hand and just the tail for company for Tom Kohler-Cadmore (25 off 28).

Five wides from Jordan took some of the pressure off before four were taken from Archer's final five, including Laurie Evans putting down David Payne (8no off 9) behind the stumps to leave 16 required off 10.

Kohler-Cadmore then found Cartwright in the deep off Coles, leaving Payne and Matt Henry (6no off 5) - Fire's heroes with the ball at the top of the day - to find the crucial 12 runs to take Fire to victory, from the final five to be bowled by Jordan.

Jordan, so often the winner with the ball in hand at the death, delivered a fine last five to ensure it was Brave who got over the line.

Northern Superchargers win by eight wickets

Northern Superchargers returned to winning ways under the lights at Lord's to romp home past hosts London Spirit and climb to third in the table in The Hundred men's competition.

Zak Crawley took most of the plaudits for a 38-ball 55, but it was a batting effort that owed a debt of gratitude to his colleagues with the ball - the Superchargers attack impressing as they limited Spirit to just 135-3 batting first.

The win takes Superchargers to 16 points, level with defending champions Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets, with a gap threatening to open up underneath fourth-placed Southern Brave on 12 as the race for qualification hots up.

The Lord's faithful might have hoped to see a performance from Aussie superstar David Warner but it wasn't his night, departing for a four-ball duck. Jamie Smith and Ollie Pope scored 41 and 52 respectively but no Spirit batter was able to get away and really open their arms, and at the interval the visitors would have fancied their chances of chasing down the total.

Crawley lay down a marker immediately, demonstrating his class against Dan Worrall's opening salvo with a couple of stand-and-deliver boundaries through the off-side. That was much the story of the reply, with Spirit never able to build sufficient pressure with the ball.

It was left to Crawley's captain Harry Brook to slap the winning runs over mid-on, with 18 balls still remaining, to signal a comfortable win and keep Superchargers right in the hunt for qualification.

