Northern Superchargers' Phoebe Graham on The Hundred giving huge platform to women's cricket

Northern Superchargers' Phoebe Graham hails the platform The Hundred has given the women's game, the loud and proud Headingley crowds, and Jemimah Rodrigues' musical talents...

What a whirlwind. What an experience!

I'm sitting, reflecting on what has been an unbelievable tournament. The Northern Superchargers are an amazing group of people, Headingley has been electric and, to top it off, I've played at some of the most iconic cricket grounds in the UK.

Image: Northern Superchargers have not made the final of The Hundred and will be looking to come back strong in 2022

It's been a competition like no other. One that has given women's cricket a platform to showcase the skills and talent of some of the best cricketers in the world.

The Hundred Live Saturday 21st August 2:30pm

I'm looking forward to watching the final this weekend, despite not making it through as a Supercharger!

Walking through the 100 tunnel with fireworks, a live DJ and thousands of fans has become the new normal. It's been amazing to see such great attendance for the women's game (over 200,000 fans have watched live).

Image: Phoebe signs an autograph for a young fan during The Hundred

Throughout the competition, Headingley (particularly the Western Terrace) has been electric. Although, I'm not sure we will ever get rid of the chant: 'Yorkshire, Yorkshire, Yorkshire', which is even more brilliant when domestic cricketers like Alice David Richardson (Kent) and Dayne Villas (Lancashire captain) are representing the Superchargers!

As a team we had some fabulous performances there.

My favourite Lil J (Jemimah Rodrigues) is topping the highest runs scored in an innings with 92 not out and the men set the record top score of 200 runs, with John Simpson blasting 71 from 28 balls.

Image: Superchargers - a team of musicians, golfers and good people

It has been a pleasure being around such talented cricketers. Their knowledge and experience of the game is second to none.

Not only that, the girls have been such great company.

Lil J helped get through long journeys through jamming, Wolfe (Laura Wolvaardt) was a great golf partner and Laura Kimmince's energy has been a shining ray of sunshine every day at training.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Butcher performs a duet with the multi-talented Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been on-song for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

It was devastating not to make Finals Day. We didn't finish the campaign how we would have liked to.

But sometimes the toughest sporting lessons are the ones you learn from and I truly believe it will make us stronger as a team to come back next year.

My favourite part of the competition has been seeing how cricket has inspired so many young kids to come and watch the game following our journey throughout.

I'm looking forward to coming back stronger as a team and an individual next year and wish all the teams the best of luck on Saturday.

Watch The Hundred finals live on Sky Sports The Hundred and our YouTube channel from 2.30pm on Saturday.