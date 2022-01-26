The Hundred: Fixtures for 2022 tournament set to be announced on Thursday morning

The Hundred is back for 2022!

After a blistering inaugural edition last summer, the countdown to this year's tournament is underway with the fixtures to be announced at 8am on Thursday.

There were breakout stars aplenty in the 2021 competition with teenager Alice Capsey shining for Oval Invincibles as they won the women's competition, beating Southern Brave in the Lord's final.

The Brave did take the men's crown though with their high-class pace attack getting them over the line against a Liam Livingstone-inspired Birmingham Phoenix at the home of cricket.

All roads lead to Lord's again this year and the teams will be able to start plotting their route in more detail from tomorrow when the fixture list is released.

Another summer of excitement, entertainment and skill awaits and you can watch every ball of The Hundred live on Sky Sports.