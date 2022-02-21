What is The Hundred's Deadline Day? The key questions answered on what will be revealed

Ahead of The Hundred's Deadline Day on Tuesday, we answer the key questions before the cricket stars are unveiled...

The Hundred's Deadline Day is the first chance to see who will play for the different teams this summer, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Key dates as we count down to The Hundred 2022

How are players retained in men's and women's squads?

On Deadline Day, all the retained players for 2022 will be announced.

Teams can keep anyone who played last year or who had to withdraw due to injury or travel restrictions.

The women's squads can retain as many players as they wish, which means some teams could have the same 15 players as for last year's Hundred.

Men's squads can retain up to 10 members of their 2021 squad and assign them across seven wage bands.

How many overseas and England Test players can be in each squad?

The head coaches are looking to fill their squads, and can include up to three overseas stars.

They will also include a minimum of one England Test-contracted player.

Anyone who is not retained goes into The Hundred Men's Draft on March 30.

When is The Hundred in 2022?

Sky Sports will show every game of The Hundred live this summer, starting with the opening match on Wednesday August 3 between defending men's champions Southern Brave and Welsh Fire at The Ageas Bowl.

The women's competition begins a week later on Thursday August 11 following the conclusion of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where women's cricket is making its debut.

Reigning champions Oval Invincibles will face Northern Superchargers in the opening women's game in The Hundred, which will be the first men's and women's double-header of the 2022 competition.

Invincibles vs Superchargers will take the evening slot at The Kia Oval, after their respective men's sides meet earlier in the afternoon in south London.

From then on, every matchday will see men's and women's fixtures on the same day, with every game available to watch live on Sky Sports.

Hundred Finals Day will take place at Lord's on Saturday September 3.

The Hundred fixtures 2022

Women's matches to be played first unless otherwise stated

Wed Aug 3: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire (7pm)*

Thu Aug 4: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit (6.30pm)*

Fri Aug 5: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers (6.30pm)*

Sat Aug 6: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix (2.30pm)*

Sun Aug 7: Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles (2pm)*

Mon Aug 8: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals (6.30pm)*

Tue Aug 9: Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets (6.30pm)*

Wed Aug 10: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave (6.30pm)*

Thu Aug 11: Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers (3pm and 6.30pm)**

Fri Aug 12: Southern Brave vs London Spirit (3pm and 6.30pm)

Sat Aug 13: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets (11am and 2.30pm)

Sat Aug 13: Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix (2.30pm and 6pm)

Sun Aug 14: Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit (11am and 2.30pm)

Sun Aug 14: Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave (2.30pm and 6pm)

Mon Aug 15: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets (3pm and 6.30pm)

Tue Aug 16: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire (3pm and 6.30pm)

Wed Aug 17: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles (3.30pm and 7pm)

Thu Aug 18: Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm)

Fri Aug 19: Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sat Aug 20: Trent Rockets vs London Spirit (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sun Aug 21: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm)

Mon Aug 22: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave (3pm and 6.30pm)

Tue Aug 23: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix (3pm and 6.30pm)

Wed Aug 24: London Spirit vs Welsh Fire (3pm and 6.30pm)

Thu Aug 25: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets (3.30pm and 7pm)

Fri Aug 26: Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sat Aug 27: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sun Aug 28: Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm)

Mon Aug 29: Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire (3.30pm and 7pm)

Tue Aug 30: London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix (3pm and 6.30pm)

Wed Aug 31: Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave (11.30am and 3pm)

Wed Aug 31: Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles (3pm and 6.30pm)

Fri Sep 2: Eliminator, Ageas Bowl (3pm and 6.30pm)

Sat Sep 3: Final, Lord's (3pm and 6.30pm)

Sun Sep 4: Reserve day

* Men's match only due to Commonwealth Games

** Women's match to be played second