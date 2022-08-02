The Hundred: How does the tournament work? What were the top stats from 2021 edition?

Watch The Hundred live and in full on Sky Sports from Wednesday August 3; women's competition starts on August 11 following conclusion of Commonwealth Games; Finals Day at Lord's on September 3; Southern Brave men and Oval Invincibles women are defending champions in 100-ball tournament
Tuesday 2 August 2022 16:31, UK
As the second season of The Hundred looms large, it is time to cast our minds back to the inaugural season of the new 100-ball competition and look at the biggest and best numbers from the competition.
With such a busy cricket calendar, it seems like almost a lifetime ago that the Oval Invincible women's side and Southern Brave men lifted their respective titles on August 21 last year at Lord's.
The Brave begin their title defence against Welsh Fire in Southampton on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm - while the women's competition gets under way just over a week later with the Invincibles against Northern Superchargers on Thursday August 11.
Tickets for The Hundred are selling fast! If you want to be part of the action, go to thehundred.com/tickets
In 2021, the men's player who propelled himself into the stratosphere was Liam Livingstone of the Birmingham Phoenix. The England international topped the run-scoring tables with 348 runs - more than a hundred more than anyone else - and also struck more sixes than any other player.
|Player
|Team
|No of 6s
|Liam Livingstone
|Phoenix
|27
|Moeen Ali
|Phoenix
|15
|Glenn Phillips
|Fire
|12
|Samit Patel
|Rockets
|11
|Paul Stirling
|Brave
|10
|Will Smeed
|Phoenix
|10
Livingstone also hit the highest individual score of the men's competition, in which there were a total of 35 half-centuries.
|Score
|Player
|Team
|Against
|Venue
|92no
|Liam Livingstone
|Phoenix
|Superchargers
|Leeds
|81no
|David Willey
|Superchargers
|Spirit
|Lord's
|81no
|Colin Ingram
|Invincibles
|Phoenix
|Birmingham
|80
|Glenn Phillips
|Fire
|Spirit
|Cardiff
A complete unknown quantity at the start, the average score batting first in the men's competition was 143, and spinners proved to be more economical - giving away 136 runs per 100 balls as opposed to seamers, who conceded 150 runs per 100 balls bowled. The highest total of the competition - and the only team to reach 200 - was Northern Superchargers' 200-5 against Manchester Originals at Leeds.
Perhaps understandably, 23 of the captains winning the toss chose to bowl first. In the end, there were 12 matches won batting first, 19 batting second and two no results.
The leading wicket-takers in the men's competition proved to be a mixture of pace and mystery, with wildcard selection Jake Lintott a particular hit.
|Player
|Team
|Wickets
|Average
|Adam Milne
|Phoenix
|12
|10.75
|Marchant de Lange
|Rockets
|12
|13.08
|Adil Rashid
|Superchargers
|12
|14.41
|Rashid Khan
|Rockets
|12
|19.25
|Benny Howell
|Phoenix
|11
|18.54
|Jake Lintott
|Brave
|11
|19.00
In the women's competition, overseas players accounted for four of the seven top run-scorers, but Sophia Dunkley also impressed, staking her claim for the England T20 openers berth which she now occupies.
|Player
|Player
|Runs
|Average
|Strike-rate
|Dane van Niekerk
|Invincibles
|259
|43.16
|105.71
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|Superchargers
|249
|41.50
|150.90
|Sophia Dunkley
|Brave
|244
|40.66
|141.86
|Eve Jones
|Phoenix
|233
|29.12
|118.27
|Hayley Matthews
|Fire
|221
|31.57
|119.45
|Nat Sciver
|Rockets
|220
|31.42
|136.64
|Lizelle Lee
|Originals
|215
|43.00
|124.27
Australian Sammy-Jo Johnson hit the most sixes, with seven, closely followed by Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt with six each. As in the men's competition, one player made it into the 90s with the bat among the 22 half-centuries scored.
|Score
|Player
|Team
|Against
|Venue
|92no
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|Superchargers
|Fire
|Leeds
|78
|Smriti Mandhana
|Brave
|Fire
|Birmingham
|76no
|Shafali Verma
|Phoenix
|Fire
|Southampton
|76
|Rachel Priest
|Rockets
|Spirit
|Lord's
|75no
|Laura Wolvaardt
|Superchargers
|Originals
|Leeds
The leading wicket-taker across both competitions was Tash Farrant, who helped Oval Invincibles to the title, before unfortunately falling foul of a back stress fracture which has ruled her out of England's 2022 summer so far.
|Player
|Team
|Wickets
|Average
|Tash Farrant
|Invincibles
|18
|10.27
|Sammy-Jo Johnson
|Rockets
|15
|10.26
|Kirstie Gordon
|Phoenix
|15
|14.13
|Amanda-Jade Wellington
|Brave
|14
|11.50
|Kate Cross
|Originals
|12
|14.08
|Lauren Bell
|Brave
|12
|15.91
Marizanne Kapp saved her best for last, returning the best figures for the women's tournament of 4-9 in the final against the Southern Brave to help seal victory for her team.
The average score batting first in the women's competition was 123, with the highest total being 166-3 by the Brave against Welsh Fire in Southampton. With only nine captains choosing to bat first, compared to 24 opting to bowl, 13 matches were won batting first and 19 won batting second.
With one season of the competition in the bag - and even more attention now given to disciplines such as range-hitting, bowling variation and studying match-ups - it will be fascinating to see how teams approach year two of The Hundred and find out which players emerge with their reputations enhanced once the month-long festival of cricket ends.
