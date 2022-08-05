The Hundred: Jos Buttler fifty in vain as Northern Superchargers beat Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler's fifty came in vain as Harry Brook and Adam Lyth helped Northern Superchargers to a six-wicket victory in The Hundred...

Story of the match

The names may be different but the Roses rivalry remained red-hot as a team from Lancashire (Manchester Originals) took on a side from Yorkshire (Northern Superchargers) in Friday's fixture at Emirates Old Trafford.

Originals skipper Buttler hit 59 from 41 balls, including one six and five fours, before he was bowled by an Adil Rashid googly as the hosts carded 161-4, their highest score in the tournament to date.

But that was trumped by Superchargers with six balls to spare as Lyth (51 off 30) and David Willey (29 off 21) fired before Brook (33no off 19) and David Wiese (15no off six) took the visitors to 162-4 from 94 deliveries.

The Hundred: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers - score summary Manchester Originals 161-4 from 100 balls - Buttler (59 off 41), Madsen (43 from 26); Willey (2-24 off 20), Rashid (1-20 off 20)

- Buttler (59 off 41), Madsen (43 from 26); Willey (2-24 off 20), Rashid (1-20 off 20) Northern Superchargers 162-4 from 94 balls - Lyth (51 off 30), Brook (33no off 19); Turner (1-7 off 5), Parkinson (1-20 off 20)

Brook's two sixes off Originals spinner Tom Hartley left Superchargers needing just 12 from 10 balls and Wiese soon settled proceedings with a six and then a four off Australia quick Sean Abbott.

Superchargers got the better of Originals in the teams' one completed match against each other last season, slamming a Hundred-record score of 200 during a riotous evening at Headingley, and they earned bragging rights again here.

In Originals' innings, Buttler was backed up by Wayne Madsen (43 off 26), Andre Russell (29no off 20) and Paul Walter (23 off 10) - Russell and Walter striking three sixes apiece - while with the ball for Superchargers, Rashid conceded just 20 runs from as many balls and Willey took two wickets, including Phil Salt for just one.

Rashid's figures of 1-20 from 20 balls were matched by fellow leg-spinner Matt Parkinson in Superchargers' run chase, with the latter having Willey caught in the deep.

Hero of the Match, Adam Lyth (51 from 30 balls, 6x4 1x6)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hero of the Match, Adam Lyth, is confident his team can better their sixth-placed finish in The Hundred last year

Lyth said: "We spoke at half time about trying to take charge of the powerplay so it was nice to get a few runs and for the side to get over the line at the end. With our batting line-up we were very confident. Last year wasn't too good or us, coming sixth. We can do a lot better this year."

What's next?

Trent Rockets

Birmingham Phoenix Saturday 6th August 2:00pm

Last year's runners-up Birmingham Phoenix get their campaign under way with a Midlands derby against Trent Rockets in Nottingham on Saturday (2pm on air on Sky Sports The Hundred ahead of a 2.30pm start).

It will be a star-studded contest with Liam Livingstone - who nailed a tournament-leading 348 runs and 27 sixes last season - Mooen Ali, Imran Tahir and Will Smeed among Phoenix's squad and Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales and Rashid Khan in Rockets'.

London Spirit

Manchester Originals Monday 8th August 6:00pm

Northern Superchargers

Trent Rockets Tuesday 9th August 6:00pm

Originals and Superchargers do not have to wait too long before they are back in action. Originals head to Lord's to face London Spirit on Monday (6.30pm start) with Superchargers welcoming Rockets to Headingley on Tuesday (6.30pm start).

Watch every match from The Hundred this summer live on Sky Sports. The women's competition starts on Thursday with defending champions Oval Invincibles hosting Northern Superchargers (6.30pm start).

