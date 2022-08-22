Jos Buttler: Manchester Originals captain out of The Hundred due to calf injury

Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler will take no further part in The Hundred due to the calf injury he picked up last Thursday against Southern Brave.

Laurie Evans will now captain the side for the remainder of the competition; they return to action against Birmingham Phoenix on Sunday.

Andre Russell has also returned home to take part in the Caribbean Premier League.

In the women's squad, Erin Burns has joined as a replacement for West Indies international Deandra Dottin, who has also returned home.

Last time out, Manchester Originals smashed 208 in their innings against Northern Superchargers - the highest score ever posted in The Hundred

Buttler could now face a battle to be fit for England's white-ball tour of Pakistan, which begins next month.

England are touring Pakistan in September for the first time in 17 years and are set to play seven T20Is across September and October.

England pulled out of their Pakistan tour last year soon after New Zealand had abandoned their tour of the country over security concerns.

Beginning on September 20, England will play seven Twenty20 matches in Karachi and Lahore in the first leg of their tour, all of which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

After the T20 World Cup in Australia, England will return to play three Tests in December.