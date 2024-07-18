The Hundred: England captain Ben Stokes to play for Northern Superchargers in 2024 season

Ben Stokes will play in this year's edition of The Hundred after the conclusion of England's Test series against West Indies.

The England Men's Test captain missed last year's competition but will be available for four games for Andrew Flintoff's Northern Superchargers team this season.

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith will also be available immediately after the end of the third Test match at Edgbaston, scheduled to start on July 26 , live on Sky Sports.

The availability of England bowlers will be dependent on workload and international selection, but Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts and Dillon Pennington are all likely to feature from the early rounds, while Chris Woakes is expected to be available in August.

It is anticipated that England players picked in the squad for the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday August 21 will be available for The Hundred eliminator (Saturday August 17) and The Hundred final (Sunday August 18), depending on player role and workload management.

England Women's players are available for The Hundred with their summer international commitments now complete following the conclusion of their T20I series against New Zealand.

A number of replacement players have also been confirmed, covering England Men's international selection in the early rounds and injury.

India's Deepti Sharma will now be a part of The Hundred, as will Australia's Kim Garth, as well as New Zealand duo Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner.

England Men's player availability and player replacements

Birmingham Phoenix

Tim Southee (New Zealand) will replace Naseem Shah for the duration of the competition

Louis Kimber (Leicestershire CCC) will replace Will Smeed for the duration of the competition

Chris Woakes (available from Tuesday August 6)

Ben Duckett (available after England Men's third Rothesay Test match vs West Indies)

Jamie Smith (available after England Men's third Rothesay Test match vs West Indies)

London Spirit

Deepti Sharma (India) will replace Grace Harris for the duration of the competition

Erin Burns (Australia) will replace Deepti Sharma while she is on international duty

Zak Crawley (available after England Men's third Rothesay Test match vs West Indies)

Ollie Pope (available after England Men's third Rothesay Test match vs West Indies)

Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand) will replace Zak Crawley while he is on international duty

Matthew Taylor (Gloucestershire CCC) will replace Ollie Pope while he is on international duty

Manchester Originals

Bethan Ellis (Central Sparks) will replace Mahika Gaur for the duration of the competition

Kim Garth (Australia) will replace Sophie Molineux for the duration of the competition

Northern Superchargers

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand) will replace Daniel Sams for the duration of the competition

Harry Brook (available after England Men's third Rothesay Test match vs West Indies)

Ben Stokes (available for four games after England Men's third Rothesay Test match vs West Indies)

Dillon Pennington (first appearance tbc depending on workload management)

Matthew Potts (first appearance tbc depending on workload management)

Oval Invincibles

Harrison Ward (Sussex CCC) will replace Gus Atkinson while he is on international duty

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) will replace Spencer Johnson for Oval Invincibles' first game on July 23

Gus Atkinson (first appearance tbc depending on workload management)

Tash Farrant has been withdrawn from the competition through injury

Trent Rockets

Joe Root (available after England Men's third Rothesay Test match vs West Indies)

Riley Meredith (Australia) will replace Joe Root while he is on international duty

Welsh Fire

Beth Langston (Northern Diamonds) will replace Claire Nicholas for the duration of the competition

The Hundred returns to Sky Sports this summer

The 2024 edition of The Hundred returns to Sky Sports on July 23.

Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix at the Kia Oval is the first of 34 matchdays across 26 days of compelling sport at the height of summer.

The Hundred 2024 full fixture list (all games men's and women's double-headers)

Tuesday July 23: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix, The Kia Oval. Women's 2.45pm, Men's 6.30pm

Wednesday July 24: Southern Brave vs London Spirit, Utilita Bowl. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Thursday July 25: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Friday July 26: Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets, Headingley. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm

Saturday July 27: London Spirt vs Birmingham Phoenix, Lord's. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm

Sunday July 28: Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles, Sophia Gardens. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm

Monday July 29: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm

Tuesday July 30: Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave, Headingley. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm

Wednesday July 31: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Thursday August 1: London Spirit vs Welsh Fire, Lord's. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm

Thursday August 1: Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals, Utilita Bowl. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Friday August 2: Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers, The Kia Oval. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Saturday August 3: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave, Edgbaston. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm

Saturday August 3: Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire, Trent Bridge. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm

Sunday August 4: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Lord's. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm

Sunday August 4: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm

Monday August 5: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Tuesday August 6: Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm

Tuesday August 6: Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers, Edgbaston. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Wednesday August 7: Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, Trent Bridge. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Thursday August 8: Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers, Sophia Gardens. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm

Thursday August 8: Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave, The Kia Oval. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Friday August 9: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals, Lord's. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Saturday August 10: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets, Utilita Bowl. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm

Saturday August 10: Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix, Sophia Gardens. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm

Sunday August 11: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, The Kia Oval. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm

Sunday August 11: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm

Monday August 12: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Edgbaston. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Tuesday August 13: Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit, Headingley. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Wednesday August 14: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Utilita Bowl. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm

Wednesday August 14: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles, Trent Bridge. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Thursday August 15: Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals, Edgbaston. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Saturday August 17: Eliminator, The Kia Oval. Women's 2.15pm, Men's 6pm

Sunday August 18: Final, Lord's. Women's 2.15pm, Men's 6pm

