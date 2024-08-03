The Hundred: Welsh Fire make it three wins from four - Ellyse Perry inspires Birmingham Phoenix to victory

Welsh Fire made it three wins from four in The Hundred as they beat Trent Rockets – who have now lost three in a row – in a controlled chase with two balls to spare.

When Rockets skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bat she would not have been expecting to lose a key batter to the first ball of the match. But that is exactly what happened, with Bryony Smith playing on to the impressive Freya Davies.

And when Grace Scrivens went seventh ball, also for a duck, things were not looking good for a side badly in need of a win.

The Rockets' powerful and dependable middle order of Sciver-Brunt and Ash Gardner went some way to repairing the damage after Natalie Wrath had hit a 24-ball 28. They were 33-2 following the 25-ball powerplay and 60-3 at the halfway mark.

But when Sciver-Brunt overbalanced against Jess Jonassen and was stumped for a predictably excellent 37 from 26, Welsh Fire were right on top.

Gardner and Heather Graham were able to press the accelerator to an extent but a total of 130 seemed under par, with all of the Fire bowlers proving tricky to get away, Davies excellent up top and Aussie Jonassen picking up two wickets with her ever-accurate left-arm spin.

Fire also lost two early wickets, Sophia Dunkley brilliantly caught by Kirstie Gordon and Tammy Beaumont lbw to England colleague Sciver-Brunt to provoke a few jitters on the bench.

But West Indian superstar Hayley Matthews and Scottish 'keeper Sarah Bryce rebuilt, taking the score up to 49 from 33 balls before Sciver-Brunt repeated her lbw trick to get rid of the dangerous Matthews.

From there Jonassen and Bryce kept the required run-rate in check in, putting on 38, and Georgia Elwiss took over once Jonassen was out, adding a further 44 with the impressive Bryce, who ended up with an unbeaten 51 from 39 balls.

Player of the match: Sarah Bryce

"We knew if we just built partnerships together, there were runs out there, with big pockets where you could run hard, and I think we did that really well. Jess is a great runner.

"They say winning is a habit and we have had some tight games when different people have stood up at different times and I think as a team that is really exciting."

Phoenix make it two wins on the spin

Skipper Ellyse Perry inspired Birmingham Phoenix to a 16-run win over Southern Brave at Edgbaston.

The Phoenix had lost 12 completed games in a row prior to Wednesday's victory over Trent Rockets but have now won two on the spin.

Starting the day filling the bottom two places in the table, both sides knew a win was essential to boost their qualification chances.

Phoenix were put in by Georgia Adams and a steady start was only interrupted when 16-year-old slow-left armer Tilly Corteen-Coleman struck with her first ball to have Sophie Devine trapped lbw.

Corteen-Coleman struck again as Rhianna Southby effected a smart stumping to get rid of Sterre Kalis, forcing Perry and Amy Jones to consolidate.

They took the total past 50 before Perry (14) tried to beat long-on but only found the safe hands of Maia Bouchier off Adams.

Jones accelerated with 51 from 36 balls, aided by a cameo of 22 in 12 deliveries from Emily Arlott that included two sixes. Jones' half-century saw Phoenix reach 137-7, with Lauren Cheatle taking 1-14 from her 20-ball allocation.

After a three-boundary blitz from the returning Smriti Mandhana at the start of the Brave innings, Perry (3-21) took over.

The Australia star took the key wickets of Mandhana, Bouchier for a duck, and skipper Adams in her first 10 deliveries.

Danni Wyatt and Freya Kemp steadied the ship, the former striking a typically belligerent 33-ball 43 before Charis Pavely (3-21) got rid of Kemp and Hannah Baker induced an error from Wyatt.

The Phoenix bowlers throttled the Brave innings as the required run-rate climbed and the visitors ran out of steam.

Player of the match: Amy Jones

"Emily Arlott's innings was the difference. Clearing the fence with ease.

"Pez's (Perry's) start was unbelievable. When you have someone like that, who can deliver such performances, it is a huge lift for the team."

