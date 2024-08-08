The Hundred: Northern Superchargers men into top three after Cardiff washout against Welsh Fire

Northern Superchargers snuck into the top three of the men's competition in The Hundred after a rain-soaked trip to Cardiff ended in them sharing the points with Welsh Fire.

After rain had fallen for most of the day a small window opened for a 25-ball match, with Superchargers managing just 26-5 as they struggled to find their range.

Then, after just three balls were possible into Fire's chase, the rain returned, and the match was abandoned.

Nicholas Pooran drove David Willey for four from the first ball of the rain-reduced match, but it was a rare boundary as none of the Superchargers batters reached double figures on a tricky wicket following the rain.

Matt Short and Pooran fell to edges behind the wicket while Harry Brook hit the only other four of the innings before skying Haris Rauf into the deep.

Ben Stokes and Adam Hose fell from consecutive balls trying to force shots before Ollie Robinson carved the only six of the innings, from the 22nd ball, over cover off Rauf.

Earlier in the day, the Fire and Superchargers shared the points as their women's match in The Hundred was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield at Cardiff.

After rain delayed the toss, the umpires conducted a midday pitch inspection and decided no play was possible to confirm the first washout of this year's competition. The point apiece kept the pair in the top two positions in the table

