The Hundred: Harry Brook, Adil Rashid among England players to star as Northern Superchargers dominate Birmingham Phoenix

A stunning batting display from Northern Superchargers set up a comfortable 36-run victory over Birmingham Phoenix that takes Harry Brook's side top of The Hundred table.

An absorbing game of cricket under lights in front of a capacity Leeds crowd saw the Superchargers post 193-5 - the highest score in the men's tournament since the 2023 season.

A magnificent partnership of 80 in just 42 balls between the Phoenix's Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell briefly threatened to upset the odds, but the brilliance of Adil Rashid, who removed Bethell caught-and-bowled with 87 still needed from 38 balls, ultimately swung the momentum back to the home team.

Score summary - Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Northern Superchargers 193-5 from 100 balls: Zak Crawley (45 off 23 balls), Dawid Malan (58 off 34); Chris Wood (2-34 from 20 balls), Liam Livingstone (1-32 from 20) Birmingham Phoenix 157 all out from 99 balls: Liam Livingstone (46 off 31 balls), Jacob Bethell (48 off 23); Matthew Potts (3-26 from 20 balls), Adil Rashid (2-26 from 20 balls)

Livingstone kept swinging after Bethell's departure, but Rashid's guile was too much for the Phoenix's hitters.

Image: Adil Rashid celebrates taking a wicket (Credit: ECB)

In a game dominated by the bat, on a flat pitch with a lightning-fast outfield, it was the great leg-spinner who once again proved to be the difference, outfoxing Livingstone from his 17th delivery to settle the contest.

The Phoenix's top order again failed to fire, with three wickets falling in the powerplay - two of them to the excellent Matthew Potts, who finished up with 3-26. The Phoenix now face an uphill task to qualify for the latter stages.

With the bat, the Superchargers' superb top four were yet again irrepressible. Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan continued their fruitful opening partnership, adding 67 in 31 balls.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Birmingham Phoenix's Liam Livingstone dismisses Northern Superchargers' Zak Crawley with his first delivery

Crawley was particularly savage on anything wide, racking up six fours and two sixes in his 23-ball stay, before Michael Pepper and then Harry Brook took centre stage.

Brook opened his account with an outrageous scoop for six off his first ball and finished with 31 from just 14 deliveries as the home side added 40 in the last 20 balls.

With three wins in four, Andrew Flintoff's team are emerging as one of the teams to beat in their year's tournament.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jacob Bethell reflects on his pride in being named the youngest-ever England men's captain for the T20 tour of Ireland, saying he wants to lead by example with his new role

Rashid, who was named the Match Hero, said: "I thought we played exceptionally well. We put a great score on the board, which allowed us bowlers to go out there and attack to take wickets. We've got world-class players all the way through and great firepower in the middle order.

"I know their batters are going to come hard at me, so I need to be unpredictable and mix it up. It's useful for me because I've bowled to a lot of these boys in the nets, so I know their strengths and weaknesses as well, which all plays a part.

"You're always learning every day, and hopefully I'll keep learning until the day comes when I hang up the boots."

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

What's next?

The Hundred continues with a double-header on Saturday. Trent Rockets host Southern Brave, with the women's match starting at 11am and the men's contest following at 2.30pm.

Oval Invincibles host Welsh Fire at The Oval with the women's match starting at 2.30pm, and the men's fixture following at 6pm. All four matches will be available to watch live on Sky Sports!

Both teams playing on Friday return to action on Sunday, with another double-header seeing Northern Superchargers play away to Manchester Originals, with Birmingham Phoenix hosting London Spirit.

Watch every match across the women's and men's competitions live on Sky Sports from August 5-31.