The Hundred: Southern Brave dominate Invincibles to maintain flawless start

Southern Brave closed out a dominant 89-run victory over Oval Invincibles at the Utilita Bowl to extend their 100 per cent record in the women's Hundred to five matches and move them top of the table.

Having been put into bat, Brave soon set about the Invincibles' attack, with openers Maia Bouchier (34) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (26) taking the score on to 81-2 off 55 balls.

Laura Wolvaardt added a swift 36, including five boundaries, and Freya Kemp made 24 off just 11 balls - smashing two sixes - as the Brave reached 161-6. Phoebe Franklin claimed two wickets from her 20 deliveries.

Aiming for what would have been the highest run chase in the women's Hundred, the Invincibles were soon two batters down.

Sophie Devine bowled Meg Lanning (two) and then also had captain Lauren Winfield-Hill (10) caught by Georgia Adams at mid-off.

Image: Danni Wyatt-Hodge's opening partnership alongside Maia Bouchier set the Invincibles an unreachable target for victory

Alice Capsey (seven) edged behind from Lauren Bell to leave the Invincibles in deep trouble at 28-3 - with Paige Scholfield swiftly following next ball for a golden duck.

Brave continued to take regular wickets as the Invincibles collapsed to 72 all out from 83 balls, slipping to the heaviest defeat in the women's tournament.

Australian Amanda-Jade Wellington finished unbeaten on a run-a-ball 18, while Mady Villiers claimed three wickets.

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

